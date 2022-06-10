Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Verstappen: F1 salary cap is "completely wrong" Next / Norris: McLaren needs “whole package upgrade”
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Perez: Early Red Bull F1 contract has relieved unnecessary stress

Sergio Perez says sorting out his new Formula 1 contract with Red Bull so early has helped remove unnecessary stress that could distract him from his title ambitions.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Perez: Early Red Bull F1 contract has relieved unnecessary stress

The Mexican signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull on the eve of the Monaco GP weekend that will keep him as Max Verstappen’s teammate until at least the end of 2024.

Drivers have talked in the past about the negativity of feeling that they are driving for the future when they don't have a deal in place, and Perez says knowing what he is doing for the long term is a boost.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the benefits of getting the deal early, Perez said: “I certainly feel like as a driver you want certainty. And you want to get that stress out of the way. So the earlier the better.

“It takes so much energy and so much focus to be 100 percent weekend-by-weekend, so you don't need that thinking. So it was good that we agreed so early with the contract.”

Perez feels that the confidence he has in his Red Bull car, and the form of the car, gives him a ‘good opportunity’ to go for the world title this season.

He thinks the step forward he has made this year compared to Verstappen has come from the new set of regulations offering a reset in terms of inherent car characteristics.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Erik Junius

“I think last year we obviously came in [to Red Bull] with a set of regulations that have been there for a while,” he said. “So people that stayed the longest in the teams had a good advantage in that regard.

“So coming new to this [2021] car, this philosophy of the car, it was very difficult for me to adapt, and to always extract the maximum. It had a very unique driving style that it took me a while to adapt to.

“The end of the season was fine, but it just took me too long throughout the season.

Read Also:

“I think starting out from zero, it's a good opportunity for everyone. And especially, given that it's my second year with Red Bull, I think that's something that makes it already a lot better knowing my engineers, knowing the people around me. That's a big step.

“With the car I feel pretty comfortable with it. And I'm able to extract the maximum.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: F1 salary cap is "completely wrong"
Previous article

Verstappen: F1 salary cap is "completely wrong"
Next article

Norris: McLaren needs “whole package upgrade”

Norris: McLaren needs “whole package upgrade”
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Red Bull: Perez now as comfortable as Verstappen in RB18 F1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull: Perez now as comfortable as Verstappen in RB18 F1 car

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal
Formula 1

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull form in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull form in Baku

Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules

Wolff: Draggy Mercedes F1 "parachute" causing one-second Baku deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Draggy Mercedes F1 "parachute" causing one-second Baku deficit

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
2 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.