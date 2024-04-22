All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Perez: F1 safety car meant it was "game over" for second place in China

Sergio Perez claims it was "game over" for second place in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix after falling behind Charles Leclerc under the safety car.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In Shanghai, Ferrari driver Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris had delayed their first pitstop and were able to convert to a one-stop under a mid-race safety car for Valtteri Bottas' stricken Sauber.

Perez and team-mate Max Verstappen had already made a green flag pitstop earlier and were forced in a second time so they could get to the end on hard tyres.

Verstappen's ferocious pace meant he was able to keep his lead, but Perez came out behind Norris and Leclerc.

According to the Mexican, having to use his hard tyres to pass Leclerc meant he ran out of tyre life to catch and pass Norris, who comfortably split the two Red Bulls at the finish.

"At that point, the gap was already quite big and given how good his pace was on a first stint in terms of degradation I knew it was going to be close," Perez said after finishing six seconds behind Norris and 19 behind Verstappen.

"We basically had the same pace. Once you go by the car ahead and you stop fighting for I don't know how many laps we ended up fighting between Charles and myself, then it's really game over.

"You use so much of your tyre. You put so much energy into them that they never really come back. It's quite a high-degradation place and I paid the price.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, 3rd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, 3rd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"But that was the only way I could get by Charles because we were obviously at the same tyre age and it was really difficult to get by."

Team principal Horner agreed with the Mexican that the timing of the safety car scuppered Red Bull's chances of another one-two finish, with Perez between six and nine tenths slower than his world champion team-mate in clear air after passing Leclerc.

"The safety car came out at just the wrong time. We effectively had to convert to go on to the same strategy as them for the second half of the race, which cost Checo track position," Horner declared.

"He dropped behind Lando and Charles and I think he was probably pushing hard to pass Charles.

"He maybe took too much out of the tyre at that point, which then didn't leave him enough to have a go at Charles at the end. I think without the safety car it would have been a one-two."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sargeant baffled about not being told of illegal F1 safety car overtake

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP
Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris: "Nothing pointed" to McLaren's shock China F1 form
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Horner: More relaxed Perez no longer focused on Verstappen in F1 2024

Horner: More relaxed Perez no longer focused on Verstappen in F1 2024

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Horner: More relaxed Perez no longer focused on Verstappen in F1 2024
Red Bull 2025 F1 driver decision will be made "much later in the year"

Red Bull 2025 F1 driver decision will be made "much later in the year"

Formula 1
Red Bull 2025 F1 driver decision will be made "much later in the year"
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris

F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen overcomes two safety cars to win from Norris
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"

Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Was Long Beach really Scott Dixon’s greatest IndyCar drive yet?
Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

WEC WEC
Imola
Toyota not “getting over excited” over WEC Imola triumph

Prime

Discover prime content
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia