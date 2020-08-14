Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef

shares
comments
Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 1:52 PM

Sergio Perez may have caught COVID-19 from a private chef he hired upon returning to Europe after his trip to Mexico, according to Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Perez became the first F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, ruling him out of the race weekend.

The Mexican driver was forced to quarantine in line with the UK's official guidelines, meaning he also missed the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix one week later.

Perez returned to the track in Barcelona on Friday during practice for the Spanish Grand Prix after returning negative test results earlier this week.

Questions were asked about Perez's decision to travel to Mexico to visit his mother in hospital between the races in Hungary and Great Britain, and whether he may have contracted COVID-19 while on this trip.

But Racing Point now believes Perez picked up the virus after returning to Europe, having hired a private chef to cook for him to limit outside interaction at restaurants.

"We think he got it from one of the private chefs that he hired," Racing Point team principal Szafnauer said. "That, quite frankly, could happen to any one of us. He took every precaution he could privately. He stayed with his parents, he didn't go out to eat.

"When he got back to Europe, he hired a private chef so he wouldn't go to the restaurants. We think he got it from the chef."

Read Also:

On Thursday, Perez hit back at suggestions he had met with a sponsor and interacted with fans while in Mexico, calling reports "unprofessional" and "bulls**t".

"I haven't done anything different to the rest of the paddock, so I was just the unlucky one to get it," Perez said. "I'm not willing to take any blame for that, because anyone can get it, and I was just an unlucky one."

Perez ended up seventh in opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, finishing two tenths of a second clear of Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll.

Szafnauer was glad to see Perez back behind the wheel and fully recovered from the virus.

"It's really great to see him get over the virus," Szafnauer said. "When he tested positive, he was full of virus, and he got it out of his system pretty quickly. I think that's just because he's in great shape.

"We hope that he gets back up to speed in the car as well. After FP1, it looked like that's happening."

Related video

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Previous article

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Next article

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
41m

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
1h

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
30m

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
3h

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
17m

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari

Latest news

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
6m

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
17m

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
42m

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

41m
2
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

1h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

30m
4
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

5
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

3h

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1
3h

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef
Formula 1

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe
Formula 1

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars
Formula 1

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish Grand Prix practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.