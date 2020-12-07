Formula 1
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers
By:

Sergio Perez says the risk of him being left without a seat in 2021 shows that Formula 1 does not necessarily have the 'best' drivers in the world.

The Mexican claimed his maiden F1 victory for Racing Point with a stunning charge from the back of the field in the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday.

But despite his success, which has left his team on the verge of securing third place in the constructors' championship, Perez is in danger of being out of F1 next year.

He is being replaced at the soon-to-be-renamed Aston Martin team by Sebastian Vettel for next year, and his only hope of a seat now rests with Red Bull, which is reluctant to give up on Alex Albon.

Perez is clear that his fate is now out of his hands, but says that his recent strong run of form has left him more determined than ever not to give up on an F1 future.

He has reiterated that he has some options for 2022, but also thinks it is a sad state of affairs for F1 that someone like him cannot find a good seat.

"I already have some good options for 2022 so my best option is obviously to keep going on next year," he said. "But if I have to stop, then it's not a disaster, I can come back in 2022.

"The regulations are going to change so much that, in a way, I don't think it will hurt that much the driving side, to get up to speed.

"I'm at peace with myself, you know. I think Esteban [Ocon has] mentioned that drivers like him missing out on seats, it's just the way Formula 1 is.

"It can be really tough and not the best drivers are in Formula 1 unfortunately. So we keep pushing and we keep delivering and I think that's the best way to do it."

Read Also:

Ocon, who himself had to take a year out of F1 before coming back with Renault this season, thinks the situation in the sport is not normal if drivers like Perez cannot secure seats.

"He's one of the top guys out there and he can't be left outside," said the Frenchman, who finished behind Perez on Sunday. "It would not be normal. But sometimes the sport is like that, unfortunately, and you don't end up in the best situations.

"On my side obviously it's been a tough year but I was in good hands. I had a lot of people believing in me and supporting me, which has helped me to come back after a year out – and here we are. It is not easy to get going but after a bit of running, you get there."

Related video

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP

Previous article

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Author Jonathan Noble

