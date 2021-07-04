Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez Next / Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez says he was not comfortable with himself after twice forcing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the track in the Austrian Grand Prix, but stood his ground on the earlier incident with Lando Norris.

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Perez and Leclerc were squabbling for eighth place on lap 41 when Perez drove the Ferrari driver towards the outside of turn 4 while the latter was attempting a move around the outside, which put Leclerc into the gravel.

Perez was soon hit with a five-second time penalty, but before he could serve it he shoved Leclerc in the gravel again, this time in turn 6, and Perez received another five-second penalty by the FIA stewards.

After the race, Perez was apologetic for his defensive actions, saying he is "not that type of driver" and "not comfortable with myself."

"With Charles I'm very sorry, because that's not the way I like to race," Perez, who finished fifth on the road but dropped to sixth, said.

"You know, I'm not that type of driver that races that way. We were on very dirty air, very hot tyres, very hot brakes. And we were just trying to brake as late as possible, obviously.

"I haven't seen the incidents, but I'm very sorry if I ended up affecting his race because Charles is a driver that races very hard, but always on the limit and I'm the same. So, I'm not happy with myself in that."

When asked by Motorsport.com if he had spoken to Leclerc after the race, Perez added: "Yeah, basically, I said that what happened from my side but obviously it isn't enough.

"It's not nice when you have this type of issue, but he knows from my side that I'm not that type of driver and that I'm not comfortable with myself."

Read Also:

The first incident between Perez and Leclerc - who finished eighth in the Ferrari - was a carbon copy of a lap 4 clash in which Perez was on the receiving end.

After an early safety car intervention, Norris and Perez were fighting over second place when the Red Bull driver attempted a pass around the outside of turn 4, with Norris running the Mexican driver wide, which also cost the McLaren man a five-second time penalty.

Talking about the Norris incident, Perez stood his ground, saying he "felt like I was ahead" and that Norris was fortunate to escape without car damage.

"Yeah, well, basically with Norris it was lap 1. He got away with it, he didn't have any damage," Perez explained. "But obviously, next time can be very different.

"It's only lap one. I felt that I was ahead, and he just ran me out of the circuit, which was fair enough in racing."

shares
comments
Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Previous article

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Next article

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

13 min
2
Formula 1

F1 cars will look more different to each other in 2021

3
MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

4
Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

1 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

Latest news
Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move
Formula 1

Norris frustrated by F1 penalty for defending ‘stupid’ Perez move

0m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

13m
Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

26m
Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

48m
Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

55m
Latest videos
Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP 00:43
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Vettel handed three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
8 h

Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4 03:52
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Austrian GP- Verstappen beats Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth .mp4

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023 00:24
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton extends Mercedes contract until end of 2023

Formula 1: Hamilton says 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

More from
Filip Cleeren
Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023
Video Inside
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of F1 debut in 2023

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress
Formula 1

"Less lazy" AlphaTauri F1 car key to 2021 progress

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long" Styrian GP
Formula 1

Sergio Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid French GP
Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

F1 cars will look more different to each other in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cars will look more different to each other in 2021

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "amazed" after "pretty insane" Austrian GP win

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren never expected podium pace in Monaco

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
7 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc F1 incidents

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve F1 penalty for incident with Perez

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.