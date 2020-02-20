Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing

The Mexican's outfit caused a stir at the opening pre-season test when it emerged that its 2020 challenger had followed the Mercedes route with its aero concept.

The similarities in designs have prompted some to label the new RP20 a 'pink Mercedes' - something Perez said he hopes turns true in terms of performance.

"I would hope it would perform like their car but I think it's still very early days," said Perez, who ended Thursday second fastest overall.

"I think we have so many things to go through. A lot of working [to do], and all the team is working flat out.

"But what is really good about this season is to finally have a car that is going to be very, very close to what we have in Melbourne. So that's a very positive thing you know. We can focus and learn so much compared to other seasons, where we were always late with our car.

"I think today we are on the right on the right track and definitely the car has potential. So, hopefully we can we can start strong."

Racing Point technical director Andy Green told Motorsport.com that the decision by the team to go the Mercedes route was a 'big risk'.

Perez reckoned however that the gamble was worth it, judging by how well prepared the team was at the moment.

"After so many years you are used to kind of your design and to change that dramatically, your car is changing quite a lot," he said. "The way it operates is very different. So it's it's a huge risk, but I think it's worth taking it.

"Obviously there are plenty of things that we got to work on, you know. I think we have a good base, I think it's something that has good potential.

"But then we've got to work very hard in the coming days to to make sure that we arrive in Melbourne as well prepared as possible."