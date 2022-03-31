Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Saturday 10pm start for Las Vegas GP is "perfect time", says F1 Next / When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez insists that his move to block Carlos Sainz under the safety car during the Saudi Arabian GP was "done in all fairness".

Adam Cooper
By:
Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Perez was leading the Jeddah race comfortably when he became the first of the frontrunners to make a pitstop.

However, shortly after he emerged, a safety car period enabled other drivers to pit with a minimal loss of time.

Charles Leclerc and eventual winner Max Verstappen easily jumped him, and as Perez entered the first corner he could see Sainz emerging from the pits. Perez stuck to the racing line, giving the Ferrari driver no room in the pit exit lane, and duly claimed third place.

Sainz complained on the radio that he had been pushed wide. The stewards discussed the matter and Perez was told to give the place back after the restart as it was deemed that Sainz was officially ahead at the safety car line.

"I was trying obviously to block him," said Perez when asked about the move on Sainz by Motorsport.com. "Which is allowed, in terms of you are able to cross the safety car line. So I felt everything was done in all fairness.

"The team told me to give back, so I gave it back straight after the safety car. I mean, they have more information, inside the car you don't know where you exactly are for safety car line one. So yeah, in that regard, I felt it was the right thing to do."

Perez admitted that realising that the safety car had compromised his race was a "painful" experience.

"Bad luck, bad timing. I felt I had the race pretty much under control, and then came this incident from [Nicholas] Latifi. And basically it hurt me and it just came at the wrong point of the race for me.

"I mean, as a driver, there's nothing you could do. We had everything in place, plenty of margin for the undercuts, and unfortunately, we couldn't execute what we should.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"It's a bit painful in the car, but this is racing, and going into into the race, especially these kind of races, you know that these things can happen. So yeah, a bit of bad luck."

Perez acknowledge that apart from the pitstop timing Jeddah had been his most complete event as a Red Bull driver.

"I think we did everything throughout the weekend perfectly.

Read Also:

"At the end behind Carlos, I think the car wasn't as good as it was on the first stint. We did some adjustment going on to the hard compound, which probably hurt us a bit.

"Then at the end, I was catching him up. And unfortunately, we had the yellow flag and then he pulled away.

"We have to keep pushing. I mean, I'm very happy for Max and the team, after the disappointment we had last weekend to get those those results is really nice.

"To be honest, I think we are on it. So we just have to keep working and see what we can improve from today. And hopefully get better next weekend."

shares
comments

Related video

Saturday 10pm start for Las Vegas GP is "perfect time", says F1
Previous article

Saturday 10pm start for Las Vegas GP is "perfect time", says F1
Next article

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.