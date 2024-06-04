Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull

Perez's latest contract extension will see him carry on as Max Verstappen's team-mate for six consecutive seasons, into F1's new regulations cycle.

The 34-year-old Mexican started off the 2024 season well alongside Verstappen, taking three runner-up spots over the first four grands prix that helped him gain momentum to salvage his seat for 2025.

A recent dip in form appeared to cast some doubts over Red Bull's final decision, but amid a volatile driver market, the Milton Keynes-based team has now opted to play it safe and keep its driver line-up stable for the next two years.

"Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo," team principal Christian Horner said.

"Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the championship last year.

"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China."

Perez added: "I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team's great history for two more years.

"Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track."

The news cements earlier reports that departing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was formally out of the running for a Red Bull seat, as he is now left to ponder whether he takes up Audi's long-standing offer or signs for Williams instead.

Perez's renewal also means that RB's in-form driver Yuki Tsunoda is frozen out of a potential promotion to Red Bull's main team, with the Japanese widely expected to stay at RB for another year.

Perez took five of his six career grand prix wins for Red Bull since joining in 2021.

While initially trying to take on Verstappen and fight for world championships himself, Horner credited Perez for being less fixated on his team-mate's performances this year.

The decision to stick with the Mexican, who currently lies fifth in the drivers' standings after eight races, appears to be one taken in favour of intra-team harmony.

Meanwhile, questions remain over his ability to help Red Bull defend its constructors' titles as rival outfits Ferrari and McLaren close the gap.

"The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see," Horner insisted.