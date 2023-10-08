Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
Sergio Perez will start the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix from the pitlane and may yet cop a penalty for Red Bull breaching Formula 1 regulations to build a third car.
The Mexican was eliminated on lap 10 of 19 in the Saturday sprint race at the Losail circuit to confirm team-mate Max Verstappen as a three-time world champion.
When Esteban Ocon passed Nico Hulkenberg on the inside, he could not see Perez's car on the far right, so did not leave the Haas with enough room. This triggered a three-car sandwich that spat Ocon and Perez into the gravel. All drivers were investigated and no further action was taken.
The sidepod and floor of the RB19 appeared to be significantly damaged and were later found to be beyond repair which required Red Bull to make up a second chassis.
Since this chassis build progressed beyond the survival cell stage - containing the fuel tank and cockpit - without FIA supervision, it is deemed to be a third car.
Additionally, this work took place two hours after the chequered flag was shown for the sprint race. Per the FIA sporting regulations, within this time frame all cars "must be covered and ready for FIA seals to be applied in order to ensure that they remain secure until the following day."
As such, the matter has been referred to the stewards, who have subsequently summoned Red Bull.
Recent precedent points to Perez being forced into a pitlane start for the grand prix and could also have a 10-second penalty added to his race time.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Perez is now required to start the GP from pitlane after exceeding the prescribed number of power unit components by taking a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K plus a fourth control electronics package as part of the repairs.
Since a pitlane start has previously been the punishment for breaching the third-car rules, he will now likely have to serve an additional 10-second race time penalty to account for the parc ferme infringements.
Recent precedent for this was set by Logan Sargeant in Japan. Following his Q1 Suzuka shunt, Williams also breached the two-hour FIA seal rule and built a chassis beyond the survival cell stage.
Williams then fitted parts of different specifications to those used in qualifying. Given the spec change, Sargeant was required to start the race from the pitlane.
As a result, according to the FIA: "As a start from pit lane is already imposed for the modification of parts, a further penalty for having a third chassis available was appropriate.
"The Stewards recommend that this issue gets discussed again in the Sporting Advisory Committee."
Since the pitlane start was already required, Sargeant was also handed a 10s penalty.
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues
Why new tyre shortage adds to F1 team headaches in three-stop Qatar GP
Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend
Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP
How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP How Mercedes can stop Verstappen domination in the Qatar GP
Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox
Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
Latest news
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.