Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The F1 implications of Ferrari’s failed Red Bull protest Next / Russell disappointed F1 TV missed "pretty dicey" pass on Norris
Formula 1 News

Perez signs two-year extension to Red Bull F1 contract

Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Bull Formula 1 team, taking his new deal until the end of the 2024 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Perez signs two-year extension to Red Bull F1 contract

Perez was drafted in by Red Bull for the 2021 season to replace Alex Albon and while he struggled to match teammate Max Verstappen and only took five podiums to Verstappen's 18 - with one win - the Mexican did enough to trigger a one-year contract extension.

In 2022 Perez confirmed that Red Bull's confidence was justified as he became the dependable points scorer Red Bull had been looking for.

Following a mechanical retirement in Bahrain, the 32-year-old hasn't finished lower than fourth and took four podiums, including a win last weekend in Monaco.

Perez appeared to misspeak at the podium ceremony, telling team boss Christian Horner "I signed too soon" and two days later the team has now confirmed Perez will stay on.

Rather than signing another one-year deal, Perez now gets a two-year deal that will see him partner Verstappen until the end of the 2024 season.

Rather than signing another one-year deal, Perez put pen to paper on a fresh, two-year deal that will see him partner Verstappen until the end of the 2024 season, which was signed over the Monaco GP weekend.

"For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy," Perez said.

"I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now. We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.

"We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing that, I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future."

Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Perez now sits third in the drivers' championship with 110 points after seven races, which is already more than half of the 190 he scored last year.

Horner praised Perez for his improved form and acknowledged that he was ticking all the boxes for the partnership to continue.

"Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but as his level of comfort has grown, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid," Horner explained.

"This year he has taken another step and the gap to world champion Max has closed significantly, evidenced by his superb pole position in Jeddah earlier this year and by his wonderful win in Monaco just last weekend.

"For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer."

Read Also:

Perez first made his F1 debut in 2011 with Sauber and has since racked up 1006 career points. In addition to his two Red Bull wins in Baku last year and in Monaco, he took a maiden win with Racing Point at the 2020 Sakhir GP. In March he took his first pole at the Saudi Arabian GP.

shares
comments

Related video

The F1 implications of Ferrari’s failed Red Bull protest
Previous article

The F1 implications of Ferrari’s failed Red Bull protest
Next article

Russell disappointed F1 TV missed "pretty dicey" pass on Norris

Russell disappointed F1 TV missed "pretty dicey" pass on Norris
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz and Ferrari frustrated by Monaco impeding calls Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz and Ferrari frustrated by Monaco impeding calls

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull open to evolving RB18 F1 car characteristics in title fight
Formula 1

Red Bull open to evolving RB18 F1 car characteristics in title fight

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

Red Bull won Monaco GP by "thinking on our feet" - Horner Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull won Monaco GP by "thinking on our feet" - Horner

Latest news

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

Albon explains why he held up Leclerc on drying Monaco F1 track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why he held up Leclerc on drying Monaco F1 track

Why F1’s top bosses are thinking about a "bigger future"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s top bosses are thinking about a "bigger future"

FIA announces exit of F1 executive director Bayer
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA announces exit of F1 executive director Bayer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
8 h
How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Prime

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

OPINION: One week on from getting a ruthless Red Bull team orders call at Barcelona, Sergio Perez delivered the team’s sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory and earned a two-year contract extension. This success backs up discernible improvements the team has noticed in driver who is now his country’s most successful Formula 1 racer.

Formula 1
May 31, 2022
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.