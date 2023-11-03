Perez “sure” he’ll have support from Verstappen in F1 runner-up battle
Sergio Perez says he is “sure” he will have support from Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in his battle with Lewis Hamilton for the runner-up spot in the Formula 1 world championship.
Last year in a similar situation at Interlagos a civil war broke out in the Red Bull camp after Verstappen refused to let Perez by to score extra points.
It later emerged that it was seen by Verstappen as payback after Perez’s qualifying crash in Monaco several months earlier had stopped the Dutchman’s shot at pole.
Perez is currently lying second 20 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton with three events to go, including the sprint weekend in Brazil.
A one-two in the world championship is a prized target of team boss Christian Horner, as Red Bull has not previously achieved it.
Perez believes that this time around Verstappen will help if there’s a scenario where swapping the cars around will give the Mexican priceless extra points.
"We haven't thought about it,” said Perez when asked if he expected to have help from his team-mate. “But I think if the situation arises, I'm sure I would have support from Max."
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing1
When asked if he would support Perez this time, Verstappen opted not to give a clear-cut answer and instead hoped such a scenario won’t arise again this year.
"At the end of the day, I think that it shouldn't always matter [depend] on me, to get the points,” said the Dutchman.
“But I'm confident in Checo that he can stay ahead, because I do think that on average, we have the faster car.
“And I think also last year, it wasn't really well spoken about before we got into the race weekend.
"But let's just hope that we don't get into that. That situation I think is better for everyone."
Meanwhile, Perez revealed how hard it was to deal with his accident on the first lap of his home race last weekend.
"Yeah, it was very painful, super painful, going back home,” when asked by Motorsport.com how he’d felt on Sunday evening.
“It was just a very sad day. It hurt a lot, especially when you think about what could have happened if there was no contact. I was close to making it work.
“But then very quickly, also, I realised that I gave it all. I was fighting for the lead, and I took a gamble. And it didn't pay off.
“But I had to make sure that I hold my head high, because I gave it all through the weekend. And the fans were amazing also after the event with so much support, and also the team was super supportive. So yeah, it helps that we are back here in Sao Paulo."
Perez insisted that he’s fully focused coming into the Interlagos weekend after receiving public support from Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.
"Definitely,” he said. “I think it's a great opportunity for me to show how strong I am mentally, and how can I think as an athlete.
"You always have these sorts of moments, but the most important thing is how you overcome them, and how you recover from them."
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format
Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format
Perez: "Terrible start" in Brazil F1 sprint behind gap to Norris
Perez: "Terrible start" in Brazil F1 sprint behind gap to Norris Perez: "Terrible start" in Brazil F1 sprint behind gap to Norris
Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP
Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP Perez says he "should have been on the front row" in F1 Brazilian GP
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Latest news
Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint
Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint
Perez: "Terrible start" in Brazil F1 sprint behind gap to Norris
Perez: "Terrible start" in Brazil F1 sprint behind gap to Norris Perez: "Terrible start" in Brazil F1 sprint behind gap to Norris
WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race
WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims title with victory, Iron Dames win last GTE race
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.