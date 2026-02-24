Skip to main content

Formula 1

Oscar Piastri’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

The young McLaren star, now an F1 race-winning driver, starts the season as one of the early favourites for a maiden world drivers’ championship in 2026

Motorsport.com staff writers
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

With McLaren returning to consistent frontrunning form and a new regulation cycle reshaping Formula 1 in 2026, Oscar Piastri enters the season as one of the sport’s most composed young race winners.

Recognized early for his technical discipline and racecraft, the Australian rose rapidly through the junior ranks before navigating one of F1’s most public contract disputes, but he's now well-established at McLaren. 2026 represents the next defining chapter of Piastri’s rapidly rising career.

1. Born in Melbourne

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 F1 Pre-Season testing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 F1 Pre-Season testing

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2001

Born on 6 April 2001 in Melbourne, Australia, Piastri developed through domestic competition before committing to a European racing pathway.

2. European single-seater move

Oscar Piastri, TRS Arden

Oscar Piastri, TRS Arden

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Years: 2017-2019

Relocating to Europe to pursue professional development, Piastri entered British F4 and began establishing himself in single-seater competition, quickly advancing to Formula Renault Eurocup.

3. Formula Renault Eurocup champion

Oscar Piastri, R-ace GP

Oscar Piastri, R-ace GP

Photo by: DPPI

Year: 2019

Piastri claimed the Formula Renault Eurocup title, marking his first major international championship success and confirming his long-term F1 potential.

4. FIA Formula 3 champion as a rookie

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Year: 2020

In his debut F3 season, Piastri won the championship at the first attempt, emerging as one of the category’s standout young drivers.

5. Formula 2 champion as a rookie

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Year: 2021

Back-to-back titles: Piastri secured the Formula 2 championship in his rookie season, joining a select group to win F3 and F2 consecutively.

6. Rookie of the Year recognition

Oscar Piastri, Johnny Herbert

Oscar Piastri, Johnny Herbert

Photo by: LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2021

Following multiple standout drives, Piastri earned Rookie of the Year at the Autosport Awards.

7. Alpine Academy & reserve role

Oscar Piastri, Alpine F1

Oscar Piastri, Alpine F1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Getty Images

Year: 2022

After his junior titles, Piastri served as Alpine’s reserve driver, positioning him for a Formula 1 debut while gaining simulator and test experience.

8. Contract Recognition Board decision

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

Photo by: Getty Images

Year: 2022

A highly public contract dispute between Alpine and McLaren concluded with Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board ruling in Piastri’s favour, confirming his McLaren deal.

9. Formula 1 debut with McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

Years: 2022-2023

Piastri made his F1 debut with McLaren, stepping into a rebuilding team alongside Lando Norris.

10. First F1 points

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Lionel Ng / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2023

At his home race in Melbourne, Piastri took his first F1 points.

11. Sprint breakthrough

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2023

A standout Qatar sprint race performance delivered Piastri his first top-three result in F1 during his rookie campaign.

12. First grand prix podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2023

At Suzuka, Piastri claimed third place, his first F1 podium, as McLaren’s mid-season upgrade package transformed its competitiveness.

13. First F1 victory

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Year: 2024

Piastri captured his first grand prix win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, converting frontrunning pace into a breakthrough victory in his second F1 season.

14. McLaren’s frontrunning era

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Years: 2024–2025

With McLaren consistently competing at the front, Piastri developed into a regular podium finisher and race winner within a renewed constructors’ challenge, delivering the papaya team back-to-back constructors’ championships in 2024-2025.

15. Emerging world drivers’ championship contender

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Zak Brown, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Zak Brown, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Years: 2024–2025

As McLaren’s car performance strengthened, Piastri positioned himself among the sport’s next generation of title contenders. He finished the 2025 season with 7 wins and 13 podiums, both F1 records for Australian drivers.

16. Entering the 2026 regulation reset

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2026

With multiple seasons of experience and race victories secured, Piastri enters the new technical era as one of F1’s most composed young drivers.

