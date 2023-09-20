Subscribe
Previous / Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Next / Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Formula 1 News

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until end of 2026

McLaren has extended Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 contract until the end of 2026, on the back of his impressive rookie campaign.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

The Australian had originally been committed to McLaren until the end of 2024, having been lured away from an Alpine reserve role last year with the promise of a race seat.

But after a strong debut season as team-mate to Lando Norris, McLaren announced on Wednesday that the Australian would stay on board for at least an extra two years.

Speaking about his new deal, Piastri said: “I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years. I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

“The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already.

“The team’s consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision. To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot.”

Team principal Andrea Stella added: “It’s fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team.

“Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make. He has already proved pivotal to the team, so it’s brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although Piastri has yet to secure a podium in a grand prix, he did finish second in the sprint race in Belgium this year.

Piastri’s contract extension means McLaren’s current drivers are now locked in for the foreseeable future.

Lando Norris has a contract that runs until the end of 2025, although McLaren will likely face a battle to keep hold of his services after then with a host of big teams – including Ferrari, Red Bull and Aston Martin – all having been linked with the Briton.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023 Vettel: Wrong to dismiss Verstappen's brilliance in F1 2023

The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri

The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri

Formula 1
Japanese GP

The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri The Alonso and Schumacher F1 traits McLaren sees in Piastri

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Texas

NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders

How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders How Indian heritage props up MotoGP's leading championship contenders

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience

Indy IndyCar

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sports car experience

First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations

First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations

WRC WRC

First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations First EA SPORTS WRC gameplay showcases expansive locations

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe