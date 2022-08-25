Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes "definitely" closer to winning in F1 again – Hamilton Next / Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal
Formula 1 News

Piastri F1 Contracts Recognition Board hearing set for next week

Formula 1’s Contracts Recognition Board will meet next week to decide whether Alpine or McLaren will have Oscar Piastri’s services for 2023, Motorsport.com has learned.

By:
, NobleF1
Piastri F1 Contracts Recognition Board hearing set for next week

Piastri is at the centre of a contractual dispute with his current Alpine squad, as the Australian and the McLaren team he has signed for believing they instead have a valid deal in place.

Alpine announced Piastri as replacement for the departing Fernando Alonso at the start of this month, but doubts were immediately cast over the deal when the youngster posted that he would not be racing for the team.

In a tweet shortly after Alpine confirmed him, Piastri said: “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Piastri’s stance is understood to come with him having committed to a contract at McLaren, where he is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

Alpine has stood firm in believing it has Piastri under contract and, with McLaren equally adamant it has him signed for next year, F1’s governance structure means the dispute must now be settled by the independent Contracts’ Recognition Board.

Sources with good knowledge of the situation have said that progress should be made on the situation when the CRB meets from next Monday.

It is unclear at this stage how soon a decision will be made by the CRB, though, and much will depend on how complicated the contracts are.

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, Reserve Driver, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The CRB is made up by a selection of lawyers who meet to analyse F1 contracts that are in place.

Its remit is, in the wake of disputes between teams or drivers, to evaluate whether contracts are valid or not. In this case, it will have to judge whether Alpine has a binding commitment with Piastri, or if McLaren instead has the right to him.

Once the CRB has made its decision and informed the teams, the FIA will then be advised which of them can be issued with the superlicence for that driver.

The CRB was created in the wake of the contractual dispute that emerged after Benetton grabbed Michael Schumacher from Jordan’s grasp following his sensational debut in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

It is aimed at avoiding potential lengthy and expensive court hearings going through civil courts if there are such disputes.

As part of each team’s commitment to race in F1 through the Concorde Agreement, they agree to abide by the decision of the CRB.

Piastri remains as Alpine's official reserve driver and it is understood he will be on sim duties for the team at Enstone over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Mercedes "definitely" closer to winning in F1 again – Hamilton
Previous article

Mercedes "definitely" closer to winning in F1 again – Hamilton
Next article

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal
More from
Jonathan Noble
Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1
Formula 1

Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1

How AlphaTauri’s F1 update addressed its biggest weakness French GP
Formula 1

How AlphaTauri’s F1 update addressed its biggest weakness

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team" French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"

Latest news

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022

Formula 1 teams are still in the early stages of understanding how best to extract performance from the new 2022 regulations.

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival “a very difficult challenge”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc admits 2022 F1 title revival “a very difficult challenge”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc admits reviving his 2022 Formula 1 title hopes will be “a very difficult challenge” but he still “believes in the championship”.

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists that the sport doesn’t need any new teams – casting doubts on Michael Andretti’s efforts to gain a future entry.

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo F1 deal

McLaren’s instigation in making the move that has ended in an early parting of ways with Daniel Ricciardo has not been a universally popular one among Formula 1 fans.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.