Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP
McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri used race winner Max Verstappen in the rain-hit 2023 Monaco Grand Prix to act as a guide for driving a Formula 1 car in the wet.
The Australian followed ninth-placed team-mate Lando Norris over the line to record a double points finish for the team in a performance that passed without major error.
That was despite the treacherous wet conditions late on that notably caught out more experienced operators Sergio Perez and George Russell.
Piastri reckoned he survived the 78 laps without so much as grazing the barriers, although admitted he came close when chatting over team radio.
He said: "I don't think there was any touches, but some very close moments - especially on the slicks.
"One time, I keyed up the radio to talk and almost put it in the wall mid-sentence. I won't do that next time! But a few close calls."
Piastri, who called Monaco his most difficult F1 weekend to date, added that he had used the blue flags to allow leader Verstappen by, only to follow the Red Bull driver to rapidly boost his experience of driving an F1 car in slippery conditions.
"Having Max right in front of me was actually quite useful in some ways, because that was my first time on slicks on a rainy track in an F1 car," Piastri said.
"Having Max there, I obviously knew that if there's going to be anyone, that's probably going to be OK."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Asked by Motorsport.com if he had any trouble keeping up with the dominant RB19 when grip was reduced, Piastri reckoned: "When it was raining on the slicks, understandably, he was being very cautious. I could keep with him quite well there.
"Even when we came out on inters, I could keep with him quite well. Once the track dried up and he got a bit more comfortable, then he was a fair bit quicker.
"But initially, I was managing to keep behind him, which is the best I've been able to say that. So, it was nice."
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella reckoned his driver had satisfied the 'most optimistic' plan the crew could have envisaged.
He said: "In the race, there was, if anything, another element of building the racecraft, which is a racing situation in which you need to first, keep it on track with no mistakes on dry tyres on a track that is getting wet. Quite wet in some places.
"Then finding the rhythm in between the walls on intermediate tyres. So, to be honest, for being a rookie, this is going to be the most optimistic plan we could anticipate for Oscar."
Related video
McLaren hires Red Bull engineering chief Marshall as new F1 technical director
The hidden details behind Mercedes’ upgraded W14 F1 car
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame"
Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame" Verstappen: Honda's Aston Martin F1 move "a bit of a shame"
Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years
Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years
Latest news
Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans
Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans
The ambitious plans behind the A1 GP revival
The ambitious plans behind the A1 GP revival The ambitious plans behind the A1 GP revival
F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children
F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.