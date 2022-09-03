Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari Next / Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week
Formula 1 News

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Oscar Piastri has revealed how "upsetting" it was that Alpine announced him as its 2023 Formula 1 driver, after he had told the squad he wouldn’t be racing for it.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

In the wake of the shock decision of Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin for next season, Alpine issued a statement shortly afterwards that Piastri would be stepping up to become Esteban Ocon’s teammate.

But the team’s claim was swiftly rebuked by Piastri who famously tweeted that the team had made an announcement without his agreement.

 

Speaking to the official F1 website in the wake of it being confirmed that he would be joining McLaren in 2023, Piastri expressed the disappointment when Alpine made the public move.

“My decision [to join McLaren] was made well in advance [of Alonso’s departure], which made Alpine’s announcement probably even more confusing and upsetting because we had told the team that I wasn’t going to continue,” he said.

“It was quite upsetting as the announcement was false and it also denied me the opportunity to properly say goodbye to everyone at Enstone.

“I had been with team for a bit over two and a half years now, and for the rest of the team to find out I was leaving in that manner was very upsetting.

“I still haven’t had the opportunity to say goodbye and it’s something I want to do to show my gratitude to all the men and women at Enstone.”

Piastri also revealed how awkward it was for him, knowing what he had informed Alpine, that he was told during a sim session that the team was putting the announcement out.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer revealed last weekend that Piastri had ‘smiled and said thank you’ at being told of the news.

Reflecting on that moment, Piastri said: “That was a bizarre and frankly upsetting episode.

“It was done publicly in front of some members of the team who were oblivious to the situation and I didn’t want to cause a scene in front of them.

“Once we were in private, I told Otmar what our position was and what he had been told multiple times before that. It was very surprising to me to make that announcement.”

He added: “It was the biggest moment of my career and probably my life up to now. To have that falsely announced was something my management and I felt we had to correct and there was also potential legal implications if we didn’t deny the announcement. 

"It was not intended to be pointed or in any way anything more than factual. The last line was quite a strong one, but with the CRB ruling, it shows it was purely a fact.”

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It is understood that Piastri had been pushing Alpine hard for a firm contract for some time, but says a reluctance from the team to commit at a time when he a free agent meant that the McLaren option progressed.

“The lack of clarity around my future, and ultimately a breakdown in trust, I felt the very attractive offer of McLaren and the positive dealings with them thus far were all reasons why I felt McLaren was where I was best off for the future,” he said.

“The CRB ruling has confirmed I didn’t have a contract for the 2023 season [with Alpine].

“I was free to choose my destiny – and I felt McLaren was a great opportunity. They were very straightforward and very keen and enthusiastic to have me. To be completely honest, there was a lack of clarity around my future at the team at Alpine.

“They publicly stated they wished to continue with Fernando for at least one or two more years. I respect that. But after spending the year out, my hopes were firmly set on an Alpine seat and the lack of clarity and, similarly to Fernando, a bit of a strange feeling in negotiations, it didn’t feel like it was the right decision for me [to stay around].” 

Read Also:
shares
comments
Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Previous article

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Next article

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari
Formula 1

Mercedes and McLaren's Zandvoort F1 speed a surprise, admits Ferrari

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

Latest news

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has explained how a mistake struggling in windy conditions at Zandvoort's Turn 10 cost him pole against Max Verstappen in Dutch Grand Prix qualifying.

Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left frustrated after F1 "misunderstanding" with Perez

Fernando Alonso was left frustrated after he came across the Red Bull of Sergio Perez on his final run in Q2 at the Formula 1 Dutch GP.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 15th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"

Lewis Hamilton thinks he could have qualified on the front row at Zandvoort had yellow flags not ruined his final Formula 1 qualifying lap, but doubts pole was within reach.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.