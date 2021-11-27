Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback
Formula 1 News

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat

By:

Oscar Piastri says he knew he only ever stood a “very outside chance” of landing a Formula 1 seat for 2022 after missing out on a drive with Alfa Romeo.

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat

Alpine announced last week that F2 championship leader Piastri would become its full-time reserve driver for next season after seeing fellow academy member Guanyu Zhou get the final seat on the grid.

Piastri - who leads Zhou by 36 points at the top of the F2 standings - had been linked with the Alfa Romeo seat, but explained that he did not personally have any talks with the team.

“I don’t know if my management did or not, to be honest,” Piastri said. “Me personally, I had no talks with anyone at Alfa.

“I knew from the beginning it was a very outside chance, so yeah, I was never really confident that that was going to happen.”

Zhou will move up to F1 following three years in F2, becoming Valtteri Bottas’s teammate as part of an all-new line-up at Alfa Romeo.

Piastri is anticipating a year without a racing programme after ruling out a return to F2 following his rookie campaign. Alpine has an “extensive” testing programme planned for the Australian, who looks likely to feature in some FP1 sessions through 2022. 

Oscar Piastri, Renault F1 R.S.18

Oscar Piastri, Renault F1 R.S.18

Photo by: Alpine

Piastri said that while he “would have loved to have been on the F1 grid”, he was pleased to be remaining with the Alpine family.

“Realistically, like I said, it was always going to be a complicated one to try and sort out,” Piastri said.

“Even if it had of happened, I don’t know how well or how easy that would have been to sort out. Obviously Alpine have been really good to me in the last two years and contributing a lot towards my racing, and I wanted to remain loyal to them.

“If the Alfa seat was more realistic of a chance, who knows whether the links would have been able to stay or not? It would have been difficult to try and sort out in the first place.

“Of course I would have loved to be on the grid, but I’m certainly not disappointed with what the outcome is.”

Read Also:

Zhou’s move to Alfa Romeo leaves Piastri as Alpine’s most senior academy member, which he acknowledged was positive news for his future F1 prospects.

“I think in a big team like Alpine that’s obviously a manufacturer as well, I’d like to hope that the financial side wasn’t so much a big factor,” Piastri said.

“So going forward, I don’t know how much of a role that would have played. But I guess it’s nice in some ways to have Zhou I guess out of the picture a little bit.”

shares
comments

Related video

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback
Previous article

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Capito: VW would not waste its time in F1 talks if it wasn’t serious
Video Inside
Formula 1

Capito: VW would not waste its time in F1 talks if it wasn’t serious

Piastri: Criticism against Alfa F1 signing Zhou is "pretty unfair"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Piastri: Criticism against Alfa F1 signing Zhou is "pretty unfair"

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Oscar Piastri More from
Oscar Piastri
Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Piastri braced for no racing in 2022 to focus on Alpine F1 reserve role

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans
FIA F2

Piastri to use 10-week F2 break to discuss future plans

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime
FIA F2

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Latest news

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

Capito: VW would not waste its time in F1 talks if it wasn’t serious
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: VW would not waste its time in F1 talks if it wasn’t serious

Sainz: Deeper F1 off-season conversation on Brazil Turn 4 expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Deeper F1 off-season conversation on Brazil Turn 4 expected

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
2 h
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Prime

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.