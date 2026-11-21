Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Oscar Piastri questions "strange" pace deficit to other Mercedes-powered cars in Las Vegas

McLaren was expecting to struggle for straightline speed in Las Vegas because of baked-in design choices, but the drivers still emerged disappointed

Stuart Codling Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 7:00 PM

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Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri stopped short of echoing the verdict of team-mate Lando Norris that McLaren's straightline speed in Las Vegas was "just shocking". But he did acknowledge that the margin of the deficit to rivals was surprising – especially relative to those using the same Mercedes power units.

Piastri set the seventh-quickest time in final qualifying with what he described as a "messy" lap, while Norris was fifth. The former will take a 10-place penalty anyway for fitting a fifth new internal combustion engine (ICE) this season, exceeding the quota of four, although he benefits from a new turbocharger specification which has been developed by Mercedes under the FIA's Additional Development and Upgrade Oppportunities (ADUO) framework.

"After Q2, I was pretty happy with how it went," he said.

"And then Q3 was just a bit messy for a few reasons. Trying to get the right slipstream is… you might as well not even go out if you don't get that right.

"Even opening the lap here, I think there's a bit of a difference between cars, how much energy they use to turn one and if that's half a second, that can be the difference of three or four tenths down the straight later in the lap.

"So it's difficult to get right and there were a few things that we probably will review and see if we can do a slightly better job. But also my laps were a little bit messy."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

McLaren has brought a new floor specification to Las Vegas but only one of these has been finished in time, so it has been given to Norris. In the event, his Q3 performance was compromised by a plastic bag becoming entangled on one of the floor 'fences'.

This season, the MCL40 has struggled for straightline speed, partly for aerodynamic reasons but chiefly because the team opted for lower gear ratios than some rivals. To save weight, the team went for the shortest permissible wheelbase, which has limited the aerodynamic gains available from the floor and bodywork ahead of the rear wheels.

Team boss Andrea Stella also said, in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com recently, that the gear choices were determined by expectations of the power unit characteristics which didn't quite align with the finished product. Maximising the potential of the power unit has been one of the issues McLaren has been wrestling with all season.

"It's difficult to know and it caught us by surprise, to be honest," said Piastri.

"I don't think we expected it to be such a big problem. At Monza we were okay and the strange part for us is it's mostly compared with the other Mercedes-powered cars.

"So, maybe a lot of people took downforce off and we didn't take enough off, but it seems like a pretty massive step that we were missing in practice.

"I don't know if it's still the same now, but definitely we seem, for one reason or another, to be pretty slow on the straights."

The effects of aerodynamic 'tow' around the Las Vegas track proved unexpectedly powerful, as demonstrated by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who set the fastest time of all despite running closely behind Arvid Lindblad's Racing Bulls throughout his lap. Normally, the 'dirty air' would compromise cornering performance – but in the chilly conditions of a chilly November evening in the Nevada desert, the slow corners were slippery almost regardless of position relative to the cars in front.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Piastri's observation about the other Mercedes cars also stacks up. Telemetry data for their fastest runs in Q3 indicates Piastri was losing up to 10km/h on the Alpines of Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly on the main straight, which runs down the Las Vegas Strip. Piastri outpaced them overall chiefly through being much later off the throttle and onto the brakes in key corners.

"Definitely, we had some concern in terms of how suitable the demand of this circuit will be for our car," said Stella.

"For reasons that we have talked about before, developing speed at very high speed. Because this is not only the top speed, it is also the top speed that combines with the towing that everyone tries to see.

"So, you go in operating regimes of the engine that with our [gear] ratios are not ideal. We know that the drag from an aerodynamic point of view is not a point of strength. But we discussed in the debrief that we need to look holistically at all the conditions that influence the top speed."

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