All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

Piastri: ‘Stroll driving like a karting rookie’ a factor in Monza defeat

Piastri says he lost too much time behind backmarker Stroll to catch up with Leclerc in bid for Italian GP win

Ben Vinel
Upd:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Oscar Piastri has hit out at Lance Stroll after losing time behind the backmarking Aston Martin in Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Piastri was chasing Charles Leclerc’s leading Ferrari after making a second pitstop while the Monegasque was attempting to eke out tyre life on a one-stop strategy.

After losing some two seconds when attacking and overtaking Carlos Sainz, Piastri still had an eight-second deficit to overcome on Leclerc when he found himself behind Stroll on lap 49 and conceded further time to the frontrunner, ending up 2.6 seconds off under the chequered flag.

Read Also:

“I asked basically straight away what pace I needed to do to go and get Charles,” Piastri said, reflecting on his last stint. “And the pace I needed was basically what I did for the first few laps. And at that point, I was pretty optimistic.

“You know, I lost a decent amount of time behind Carlos. You had Stroll driving like it was his first go-kart race, and I don't know what went through his brain when he saw his blue flag. That cost another second.

“I needed that stint to be perfect to win that race. And, you know, those little things are ultimately what cost us a bit of a chance. It would have been a long shot anyway, but it was certainly not far off from being able to achieve it.

“I was pushing flat out to try and do it. I couldn't have gone any faster than that. So yep, just came up a bit short.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Onboard footage shows Stroll actually let Piastri through when the blue flag was waved to him for the first time, but the Canadian stayed on the outside coming into Variante Ascari, so the McLaren driver was unable to take the ideal line and had to brake on the inside. This was Piastri’s slowest lap after he cleared Sainz, with a half-second loss in the last sector.

The Australian still doesn’t have too many regrets – not even in terms of strategy. Despite McLaren’s two-stop tactic not paying off, Piastri explained that merely slowing down wouldn’t have sufficed to make a one-stop work out.

“If the information I got is right, on the radio, then it wasn't really a matter of driving slower,” he added. “It was just kind of sticking with the graining and getting through it.

“Given in practice when that happened you basically couldn't hit the brake pedal because you turned your front left into a 50-cent coin, it seemed like a very risky thing to do so. Obviously, it was the right thing in hindsight, but everyone's a lot smarter when the chequered flag falls.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Eight things we learned from the 2024 Italian Grand Prix
Next article How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel
Russell “0.5cm” away from airborne crash in “340km/h” squeeze by Perez

Russell “0.5cm” away from airborne crash in “340km/h” squeeze by Perez

Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell “0.5cm” away from airborne crash in “340km/h” squeeze by Perez
Alonso would rather have upgrades than a strategy "brain" at Monza

Alonso would rather have upgrades than a strategy "brain" at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
Alonso would rather have upgrades than a strategy "brain" at Monza
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Prime
Prime
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Latest news

WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC WEC
COTA
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban
Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official

Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"
Ogier, Rovanpera selected to help Toyota WRC title bid in Chile

Ogier, Rovanpera selected to help Toyota WRC title bid in Chile

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Ogier, Rovanpera selected to help Toyota WRC title bid in Chile

Prime

Discover prime content
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How McLaren's lack of Norris-Piastri F1 team orders cost a Monza 1-2
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The "50-cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

The "50-cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The "50-cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia