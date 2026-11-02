Formula 1 Mexican GP

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto penalised post-race, Ryo Hirakawa scores on F1 debut at Mexico GP

Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto have picked up post-race penalties and drop out of the points, resulting in Ryo Hirakawa scoring on his F1 debut at the Mexico GP

Haydn Cobb

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 2:15 AM

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Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto have both been given post-race penalties which have dropped them out of the points and resulted in Haas debutant Ryo Hirakawa scoring on his Formula 1 debut at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Both Alpine drivers faced post-race investigations with the FIA stewards for failing to slow under yellow flags during the Mexico City race. In the provisional results Colapinto finished in eighth place while his team-mate Gasly took 10th.

Gasly was given a stop-and-go penalty for failing to slow sufficiently under double waved yellows – which was converted into a 30-second penalty post-race – while Colapinto was given a 10s penalty after the race, having failed to slow sufficiently under single waved yellows.

The Argentinean driver was at risk of the same punishment as Gasly, but was cleared of wrongdoing in a double yellow sector because “there was sufficient doubt that the driver had sufficient warning in order to comply with the requirements, so did not determine that there was any breach in relation to that sector,” according to the FIA stewards report.

In the final Mexico GP classification it dropped Gasly down to 17th place with Colapinto demoted to 15th place.

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Coupled with a post-race 10s penalty for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for clashing with Arvid Lindblad, it sees the trio of drivers drop out of the points-paying positions.

Liam Lawson has moved up to seventh place, originally taken by Piastri, while Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto has jumped from outside of the points entirely into eighth place.

The same situation occurs for Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar who moves from 12th to ninth, while F1 debutant Hirakawa completes the points in 10th place for Haas.

The Japanese driver was a late call-up for the US team after it opted to bench Esteban Ocon for unspecified reasons on Friday night, giving the opportunity to Hirakawa to make his F1 race bow.

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