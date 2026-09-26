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Alpine's Flavio Briatore rips into Franco Colapinto's Baku blunder: "A very poor move"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alpine's Flavio Briatore rips into Franco Colapinto's Baku blunder: "A very poor move"

Pierre Gasly feeling “crushed” after Franco Colapinto took him out of Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Pierre Gasly feeling “crushed” after Franco Colapinto took him out of Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Pierre Gasly feeling “crushed” after Franco Colapinto took him out of Azerbaijan GP

Alpine lost crucial points in its battle against Racing Bulls as its drivers crashed into each other in Baku

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“I cannot believe it, so many points gone...”

Pierre Gasly’s initial reaction to the pile-up that occurred at the restart of Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix said it all.

Gasly led the midfield throughout the race and was seventh when the safety car intervention caused by Alexander Albon’s crash ended, with team-mate Franco Colapinto 10th, while the rival Racing Bulls were down in 12th and 14th.

However, a monumental lock-up from Colapinto on the inside saw the Argentinian careen into his team-mate in Turn 1, sending the sister car into Lando NorrisMcLaren – all three drivers retired from the race.

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As it happens, the Racing Bulls collided at the same time, but Arvid Lindblad was cleared of any wrongdoing by the stewards and went on to snatch seventh place on the finish line. That was therefore a 13-point swing – Alpine is 15 points down on its fifth-placed opponent in the constructors’ championship, instead of a potential two based on the lap-35 classification.

“We're all very disappointed with the outcome after such a strong weekend, strong race,” Gasly said. “I was feeling very good with the car. The pace was almost as good as Lewis and same as Lando.” Shortly before Albon crashed out on lap 30, Gasly was six seconds behind Hamilton and three adrift of Norris, leading Kimi Antonelli by three and Colapinto by 13.

“So, keeping up the three-second gap with him until [Norris] locked up in Turn 1, then we had a 15-second margin with Franco behind. I mean, it's still difficult to process what just happened.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Although he took pole position in Monza, Gasly believes Alpine’s A526 had never been so competitive in race conditions.

“To be fair, I think that's the best race car we've had so far this year, which in a way is positive,” he said. “At the same time, it's like, when you get these chances to score big points, you've got to make it happen. And sadly it didn't happen today.”

Asked if he was happy with Colapinto’s apology, the Frenchman remained speechless for a few seconds.

“I mean, crushed,” he ended up replying. “If you ask me, I'm not happy about today.

“I'll take his apology.”

Gasly didn’t want to blame race leader George Russell for the mess at the restart, preferring to point out how F1’s new power units may have contributed to the Mercedes driver’s approach.

“George does whatever he wants to do, and it's up to us to...” he began. “Obviously we were quite bunched up, but with the engines we have and the limitations we have with battery, harvest, etc., you're not really that free in what you can do. So I wasn't really surprised for him to [leave the restart quite late].”

Gasly will now aim at “a good night’s sleep” and “a Sunday at home” to bounce back as early as next weekend in Malaysia.

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer, Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Traditional dancers

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Esteban Ocon, Haas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Red Bull Racing pit stop

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Aston Martin F1 car

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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