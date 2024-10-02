Pierre Gasly is used to doing his talking on the track. But it seems as though the 28-year-old Alpine ace is trying to send a message about his extra-curricular activities, too.

Over the past few years, the Frenchman has made surprise appearances at several fashion shows, spending his limited downtime rubbing shoulders with designers in Europe’s fashion capitals. Most recently, Gasly stepped out at Christian Louboutin’s Paris Fashion Week show — a campy extravaganza that featured the Olympic host city’s artistic swimming team modeling the brand’s iconic red-bottoms under water.

The driver attended with his model girlfriend, 21-year-old Kika Cerqueira Gomes, who stunned in an all-black ensemble with Tiffany & Co jewels and slingback kitten heels. However, it was Gasly’s bold ‘fit, featuring a sleeveless black top and a silver chain necklace, that really turned fans’ heads.

Cole Sprouse, Tom Daly and Halle Bailey were also among the A-list attendees at the show, which ended in a splash when the famed designer launched himself into the pool fully clothed.

Gasly is following in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, who revolutionized fashion in the paddock Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While part of the Red Bull family from 2017 until 2022, some of Gasly’s biggest sartorial risks involved pairing his team kit with baggy jeans or bright Air Jordan sneakers. Since joining the French outfit, however, it’s clear he’s been experimenting with a range of different silhouettes and styles — from oversized knitwear to monogrammed short sets — as he tip-toes his way into the fashion world.

Not only has he showcased his sense of style at chic events like the Cannes Film Festival and Roland-Garros, but Gasly has also leaned into his personal brand with a merch collection based entirely on an inside joke with his fans, and candid social media snaps that help lift the curtain on his glamorous life.

Gasly, who has made several appearances at Paris Fashion Week, is tip-toeing into the fashion world Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

He attended the Christian Louboutin show with his girlfriend, Kika Cerqueira Gomes Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

"It's an interest that grew over time,” he told Who What Wear’s Eliza Huber, while discussing fashion earlier this year. "And then you find out what works for you and what makes you feel good. I really felt like it was a whole journey … [that's] still going to evolve in the next couple of years. I just really enjoy the process."

The Milan-based athlete also credited the Italians’ penchant for high-fashion with inspiring him to put more effort into his outfits. "We don't have much [free] time, but I enjoy going to shows, meeting designers, and trying to understand this world [that] is very different — it's very creative — which is what really interests me," he added.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that F1 became part of the cultural zeitgeist in tandem with Gasly’s ascendence into the sport. More fashion brands that ever are paying attention to the paddock, which has become a catwalk of sorts, thanks in large part to Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion carried the F1 fashion baton on his back for the better part of a decade, paving the way for the likes of LVMH to partner with the sport in a deal worth a reported $1bn. Individual teams are also signing fashion sponsors and releasing capsule collections at breakneck speed, including Alpine, which announced a fashion collaboration with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs earlier today. Gasly, and his teammate Esteban Ocon, are expected to model the clothing and headgear line when they step out at the US Grand Prix in Austin later this month.