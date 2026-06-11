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Pierre Gasly's Monaco GP penalty review outcome expected on Friday

An outcome in Alpine's right of review over Pierre Gasly's Monaco Formula 1 penalties is expected on Friday

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly and Alpine are set to wait until Friday to learn the outcome of their right of review procedure concerning the Frenchman's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix penalties.

Alpine lodged a right of review against Gasly's pair of five-second time penalties for pitlane speeding, which dropped him from third to seventh, missing out on a Monaco podium celebration.

Gasly was one of several drivers who got caught out during the same event, prompting suggestions that a system error was causing havoc.

On Thursday the FIA stewards judged Alpine's right of review was admissible in part because the team presented new evidence, which was F1 management's data showing there had been an error.

In the video conference between Alpine and the stewards, which was also attended by the majority of the other teams, it was established that the distance measuring system used to determine pitlane speeds was "inaccurate and overestimated the speed" of Gasly's car.

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The actual right of review hearing started shortly after the stewards' admittance on Thursday afternoon, but an outcome in the case is not expected before Friday morning in Barcelona.

There are several moving parts involved in a right of review deliberation, which also involves the group of Monaco Grand Prix stewards. The stewards usually take the opportunity to inform all teams attending the hearing of their verdict before making an announcement.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Gasly called the demotion the hardest sporting moment of his career, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar instead celebrating on the iconic Monaco podium.

Having had a few days to process his disappointment, Gasly said: "I don't want to say too much until the hearing is done and until the team has the conversation with the FIA. I think they've worked really hard and basically did the best they could to bring the new evidence.

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"It's been quite a lot of conversation with the team, with the lawyers, with our case, so I'm still very much into what happened and the whole situation. But at the same time, I'm glad that we have another race.

"I was already kind of trying to get my head around it and make sure that I come here, 100% of myself to perform here. I think on one side, I'm pleased. We're proud of the performance. We're very proud of what we achieved in Monaco.

"It's fair to say this was the hardest day I've ever had in F1, and in my sport career, sporting wise."

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
General view

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Fans

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Scuderia Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
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