Pirelli extends F1 tyre supply deal until 2028

Pirelli will extend its tenure as Formula 1's tyre supplier until 2028 after triggering a one-year option.

The Italian marque replaced Bridgestone in 2011, as part of a deal which also covers the supply of F1's feeder series F2 and F3, plus its all-female category, F1 Academy.

In 2023 Pirelli fended off Bridgestone to win the FIA's tender for a fresh deal, extending its stay for another three years to the end of 2027.

That contract included the option for an additional season and that has now been triggered, extending Pirelli's stay in F1 to an 18-year stretch.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Pirelli has been an important partner to the FIA Formula One World Championship for many years, providing a consistently high standard of performance, innovation, and safety at the highest level of our sport.

"This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship and reflects the strong collaboration between the FIA, Formula One Group and Pirelli.

"Together, we continue to drive innovation and support the delivery of exciting racing for competitors, teams and fans around the world."

Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres Photo by: Pirelli

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali added: "We’ve enjoyed an incredible history and partnership with Pirelli, relying on their technical brilliance and focus on performance, innovation, and sustainability for many years, so I'm delighted that the FIA and we will continue that relationship for another year.

"As we continue to push boundaries across the technical regulatory framework, Pirelli's commitment to quality gives all the teams and series it supplies peace of mind as they know they are working with some of the most advanced tyres in the world."

Recently, Dario Marrafuschi took over from long-time Pirelli man Mario Isola as the new Head of Motorsport, which includes being the brand's figurehead in the F1 paddock.

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday