Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident Next / Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 News

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

By:

Pirelli plans to introduce a new Formula 1 tyre construction from next month’s British GP at Silverstone in the wake of the failures in Baku.

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

The teams will be asked to test the new construction on the Friday of next weekend's Austrian GP, before final approval is given.

Pirelli's tyres suffered two high-profile failures during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen both retired from the race after high-speed crashes on the main straight.

In response, Pirelli increased its monitoring of the starting pressures that teams began the race with, following accusations that some teams were allowing them to fall during the race.

The change of construction was discussed on Friday afternoon at the Styrian GP at a meeting of team bosses chaired by Ross Brawn, with Pirelli's Mario Isola explaining the thinking behind the change.

It is understood that the C4 will be used at the Red Bull Ring, as the stock of the harder C1, C2 and C3 tyres will be required for Silverstone.

The Italian company asked the FIA and F1 if it could use a more robust construction, which features the same profile as the current tyres, but a stiffer sidewall. The change can be mandated by the FIA on safety grounds.

Silverstone is traditionally a hard circuit on tyres thanks to the high speeds and high loadings, and there have been instances of failures in the past.

Pirelli tyres

Pirelli tyres

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The tyre company explained: "Pirelli, in agreement with the FIA, Formula 1 and the teams, will test a new rear construction of tyre in free practice at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday 2 July to evaluate its effectiveness to further improve robustness of the tyres.

"This decision has been taken in addition to the recently issued technical directive and the latest starting parameters prescribed by Pirelli, in light of the fact that it is not currently possible to monitor running conditions in real time.

"This will remain the case until next year, when standard Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensors will be introduced across all teams.

"Next Friday, each driver will have two sets of these new tyres available for use during either free practice session.

"If the test is successful, the new rear specification will be introduced from the British Grand Prix onwards, replacing the current specification. The new rear construction incorporates some elements that have been developed for use in the latest 18-inch Formula 1 tyres from 2022.

"With this new structure Pirelli provides a tyre that can guarantee even greater levels of integrity under the extreme conditions that can be generated by the current cars."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

Previous article

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

Next article

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

47 min
2
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

3
Supercars

Cyan recalls Volvo V8 Supercars to Sweden

4
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

5
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

3 h
Latest news
Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

47m
Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

50m
Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP
Formula 1

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

1 h
Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

1 h
"No stumbling blocks" in Mercedes contract talks with Hamilton
Formula 1

"No stumbling blocks" in Mercedes contract talks with Hamilton

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
2 h

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
7 h

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for pitlane incident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.