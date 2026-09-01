Pirelli unveils unique trophies for 2026 Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli has revealed the trophies for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, continuing a multi-year partnership with the Pirelli HangarBicocca Museum of Contemporary Art, which is entering its sixth year.

Created by the artist duo known as Vedovamazzei - Stella Scala and Simeone Crispino - the trophies are titled "FRAGILE". Made via a 3D printing process using nylon powder, the trophies are designed to look like an unsteady, precarious stack of small bowls and cups.

The artists explain that the design was inspired by the tradition of passing a celebratory glass from hand to hand.

Fans have shared their thoughts on the unique design. "I get what they are trying to do but it doesn't seem appropriate for a trophy. Seems like something that might belong in a modern art museum," one fan commented on Reddit.

"Love em. Pretty creative. I know I'm in the minority but I like those artful trophies as long as they still resemble trophies in essence. And these do, they look great," another fan wrote, while someone else posted: "As a designer, I love them! But maybe cause I'm a designer."

Others joked that the trophies would not be safe around Lando Norris, referring to the infamous incident at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. While celebrating on the podium with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, Norris accidentally knocked the Dutchman's winner's trophy over, breaking it.

"I hope Lando wins, but please keep him away from these lol," one wrote, and another comment read: "That's the most Lando-breakable trophy yet... they better be praying that he doesn't make the podium."

Further reactions included: "Better make spares in case Lando gets on the podium," and "Lando will break at least one."

The Italian Grand Prix will take place at Monza from 4-6 September. Home hero Kimi Antonelli heads into the weekend leading the standings by 59 points over his team-mate George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who are level on points.