Podcast: What our experts thought of the 2022 Haas F1 launch

The Haas VF-22 car is the first produced by the American team out of its new design office in Maranello, and offers a sign of what the new cars will look like this year following the overhaul of the technical regulations.

On the podcast today, Autosport's Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport.com’s F1 editor Jonathan Noble to discuss first impressions on the renders, and how Haas is changing the organisation to be more competitive in 2022.

