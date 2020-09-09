PODCAST: Why reverse grids wouldn't repeat Monza magic

Ross Brawn revealed this week that the reverse grid sprint race concept will be revisited before next season, but would it really help create more moments of magic like we saw in Monza?

Two of our F1 experts Jonathan Noble and Christian Nimmervoll aren't convinced – and explain why on the latest episode of the Motorsport.com Podcast.

There's also a detailed breakdown of Gasly's emotional win, including whether he'd be able to succeed at Red Bull Racing if he got a second chance, and a close look at Ferrari's miserable showing on home soil.