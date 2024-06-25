Police finds no criminal offence in Mercedes F1 sabotage email claims

Northamptonshire Police have found no criminal offences over an anonymous email accusing the Mercedes Formula 1 team of dangerous sabotage of Lewis Hamilton's car.

Earlier this month, an anonymous email accused Mercedes and especially team principal Toto Wolff of "systematic sabotaging" of Hamilton's car, strategy and mental health.

The email was sent to the same list of F1 and media representatives who were forwarded alleged WhatsApp messages involving Christian Horner's controversy earlier this year.

During the Spanish GP weekend, Wolff dismissed suggestions that the email had any truth in it, or that it had come from one of its team members.

"It's not from a member of the team," said Wolff in Barcelona on Friday.

"When we are getting these kinds of emails, and we're getting tons of them, it is upsetting, particularly when there is somebody talking about death and all these things."

Wolff revealed Mercedes had called in the police to investigate the email and its origin.

"On this particular one, I have instructed to go on full force," Wolff added. "We have the police inquiring [about] it. We're researching the IP address.

"We are researching the phone. All of that because online abuse in that way needs to stop. People can't hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this."

On Tuesday, however, police said it had found no criminal offences were committed, but that it had advised Mercedes how to proceed in case of a repeat.

"Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team," a Northamptonshire police spokesperson told the BBC.

"No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive."

Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.