F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Following some weeks of uncertainty about the make-up of the opening rounds of the 2021 schedule, the difficult coronavirus situation in Portugal had prompted doubts about whether or not the race could secure a slot on the schedule.

But following talks between F1 and race organisers over recent days to get a better understanding of the situation in the country, it is understood that both parties are happy that the event can go ahead.

Sources with good knowledge of the situation say that F1 has committed therefore to Portugal taking the ‘TBC’ slot in the calendar that has long been scheduled for May 2.

The decision on Portugal means that it is now official that Bahrain will hold the season opener on March 28, with Imola hosting the second round on April 18.

It is understood that teams will be formally informed of the calendar plans in a meeting of the F1 Commission that will take place on Thursday.

The Portuguese decision is not without its complications, though, because of the new quarantine restrictions that have been introduced in the United Kingdom.

Portugal is currently on the UK’s 'red list' of countries where anyone returning from must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

With it understood that no exemption on the ‘red list’ matter is being granted for elite sports, it means UK-based F1 team personnel will be unable to return home from Portugal before the Spanish Grand Prix on May 9.

The back-to-back nature of the Portuguese and Spanish rounds made it unlikely that many staff would have returned home anyway.

It does mean though that, with a 10-day lock-out period for anyone returning to the UK from Portugal, any staff leaving the country on the Monday after the race will not be able to go back to the UK immediately after Spain because of the requirement to isolate in a hotel.

It therefore means teams may potentially have to stay in Europe longer to continue racing.

Had the Portuguese GP not been able to go ahead then it was possible that F1 could have gone for holding two rounds in Bahrain.

However, while such a plan was an option, it is understood that talks never seriously advanced on this front and the Portuguese plan was always the priority.

As well as Thursday’s F1 Commission meeting set to finalise the calendar plans, it is also expected to debate and vote on a host of important topics for the sport.

Of key interest to fans is the potential trial of sprint races at some events in 2021, plus whether or not to go ahead with an engine freeze from 2022.

2021 Formula 1 calendar

March 28 Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir April 18

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola May 2 Portuguese Grand Prix Portimao May 9 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona May 23 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco June 6 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku June 13 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal June 27 French Grand Prix Le Castellet July 4 Austrian Grand Prix Spielberg July 18 British Grand Prix Silverstone August 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest August 29 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps September 5

Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort September 12 Italian Grand Prix Monza September 26 Russian Grand Prix Sochi October 3

Singapore Grand Prix Singapore October 10 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka October 24 United States Grand Prix Austin October 31 Mexican Grand Prix Mexico November 14 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sao Paulo November 21 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne December 5 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah December 12 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

