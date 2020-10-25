Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

When is the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix?

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on October 25 at the Autodromo Internacional Algarve.

Date : Sunday, October 25, 2020

: Sunday, October 25, 2020 Start time: 1:10pm local time / 1:10pm GMT / 2:10pm CET / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Portuguese Grand Prix?

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Portuguese GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports 3. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Portimao to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Portuguese Grand Prix

There is no chance of rain on Sunday, with temperature at Portimao expected to be around 20C at the start of the race.

Starting grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix:

Related video