Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton leads the championship by one point from Max Verstappen, with McLaren's Lando Norris an impressive third in the standings ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez sit fifth and eighth respectively in the drivers' standings.

When is the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix will be held at the Algarve Circuit in Portimao on May 2 at 15:00 local time (+1 GMT).

Date : Sunday, May 2, 2021

: Sunday, May 2, 2021 Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30

*+1 day

How can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

