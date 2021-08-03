Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"
Formula 1 News

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

By:
, News editor

Theo Pourchaire is set to log his first Formula 1 laps courtesy of a private test with Alfa Romeo at the Hungaroring.

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

The Formula 2 driver, a member of the Sauber Academy affiliated to the Alfa Romeo, will be joining the team for an outing in a 2019 specification C38 at the Hungarian Grand Prix venue on Wednesday.

Pourchaire will share the track with Ferrari and McLaren, all taking part in a 2022 Pirelli 18-inch tyre test.

This will be the 17-year-old first experience of F1 machinery and the latest milestone in the Frenchman’s meteoric rise up the junior single-seater ladder.

Pourchaire has turned heads this season in his rookie F2 season by becoming the championship’s youngest ever polesitter and race winner following a stunning debut at Monaco in May.

However, the F1 test comes after a hectic period for the ART Grand Prix driver that has included a recovery from a broken arm sustained in a crash on the opening lap of an F2 race at Baku in June.

Pourchaire, who sits sixth in the F2 standings, managed to succeed in his race against time to prove his fitness to compete at the British Grand Prix round of the F2 championship last month.

While the teenager has set his sights on reaching F1, he told Motorsport.com in May that he is “really far” from his dream and that he still has “plenty to learn”.

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur has been keeping a close eye on his junior driver’s progress but admitted in June that it would be wrong to push Pourchaire info F1 “too early”.

“We have a contract with Theo, but again I don’t want to be in a rush with Theo, we have to keep in mind that he is 17,” said Vasseur in June.

“He will have to do the job in F2 first then we will have time to discuss later on.

“I was impressed by Theo [this year] but I was also impressed by Theo last year.

“For next year it is a bit too early as he has only done three races in F2 and if you remember in the past the guys were able to be champion or to have good results in the first year and in the last part of the season.

“He is more than young, he is 17 and still chasing a drivers licence and we have to let him have time to do the job. We are not in a rush but I think he is a very good one [driver].”

Pourchaire is set to be the latest F2 driver to experience F1 machinery for the first time, after Red Bull junior Liam Lawson achieved a similar milestone with a run in Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 Red Bull RB7 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

Previous article

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

2
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

3
NHRA

Alan Johnson Racing suspends operations

4
NASCAR Cup

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway

5
MotoGP

British GP: TSR race notes

Latest news
Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

10m
Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"
Formula 1

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

56m
How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Formula 1

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

1 h
The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

3 h
Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands
Video Inside
Formula 1

Masi explains why F1 drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi explains why drivers landed T-shirt reprimands 00:57
Formula 1
23m

Formula 1: Masi explains why drivers landed T-shirt reprimands

Formula 1: Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked engine can be repaired 00:56
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Honda to check if Verstappen's cracked engine can be repaired

Formula 1: Ocon didn't feel 00:48
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Ocon didn't feel "rusty" fighting for first win since GP3 in 2015

Formula 1: Ferrari believes guilty rivals should pay for crash damage 01:02
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Ferrari believes guilty rivals should pay for crash damage

Formula 1: Bottas says nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake 00:50
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Bottas says nothing I could do to avoid Turn 1 smash after mistake

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery Rally Belgium
WRC

Katsuta gets new WRC co-driver as injured Barritt continues recovery

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger
Dakar

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Theo Pourchaire More from
Theo Pourchaire
Vasseur says it would be a mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1

Vasseur says it would be a mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash Baku
FIA F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after feature race crash

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 2022 British GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 2022

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Trending Today

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has found corner entry so hard with McLaren

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Alan Johnson Racing suspends operations
NHRA NHRA

Alan Johnson Racing suspends operations

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway

British GP: TSR race notes
MotoGP MotoGP

British GP: TSR race notes

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, still growing after 96 years
Hillclimb Hillclimb

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, still growing after 96 years

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Latest news

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Stroll's Hungarian GP start move "unrealistic"

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 would have dealt with no cars on the grid

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.