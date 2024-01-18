Prazer takes commercial reins at F1 in new role
Events specialist Emily Prazer has been promoted to the newly-created role of chief commercial officer of the Formula 1 organisation.
Prazer also holds a similar title for the F1-run Las Vegas GP, having been a key player in the development of the street event ahead of last year’s inaugural race.
She will work alongside chief financial officer Duncan Llowarch, legal counsel Sacha Woodward Hill and chief corporate relations and communications officer Liam Parker, all of whom report directly to CEO Stefano Domenicali.
In effect, she replaces former managing director, commercial, Brandon Snow, who left in July last year and whose job title is no longer part of the F1 structure.
Prazer is highly regarded within the company and has made quick progress since joining it in 2017, during Liberty Media’s first year of ownership.
Her Las Vegas GP experience will give her a good head-start as F1 continues to have a keen focus on expansion in the USA.
With Vegas CEO Renee Wilm and their team, Prazer helped to attract a large number of corporate partners for the event, including Heineken, American Express, Red Bull, T-Mobile and Puma, while also dealing with the city’s major hotel organisations that were key to the successful running of the event.
A graduate of the University of Birmingham, Prazer worked in a variety of mostly sports-related marketing and commercial roles before joining the F1 organisation.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
She was a senior sales manager at IMG from 2011 to 2015, and then in 2016 had a spell at News Co, owners of The Times and The Sun, as a sports solutions and partnerships manager.
She then spent a year at event specialist Brand Events, where she was head of commercial sponsorships and partnerships, and looked after Fast and Furious Live.
She joined F1 in November 2017, initially as senior manager, promoter and business relations, a role that saw her dealing with grand prix organisers around the world.
She became head of commercial development, race promotion, in 2019. Her focus on events made her an obvious choice when F1 was putting its Las Vegas team together, taking that role in May 2022.
