Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours

Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

"It's fun," says Mick Schumacher after his first oval laps in IndyCar

IndyCar
IndyCar
"It's fun," says Mick Schumacher after his first oval laps in IndyCar

Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature
Formula 1 Williams launch

Progress but no title battle - Williams on its F1 2026 ambitions

Team principal James Vowles doesn’t expect Williams to suddenly emerge in F1's 2026 title battle, but is hoping to make inroads on an "exponentially' more difficult step towards the top four

Filip Cleeren Stuart Codling
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Williams FW48

Williams FW48

Photo by: Williams

Williams Formula 1 team boss James Vowles says the jump from fifth to fourth will be "exponentially more difficult" as he rules out the squad fighting at the front in 2026.

Williams vaulted from ninth to fifth in 2025 with a much-improved car in the midst of a wide-ranging overhaul of its factory, while still concentrating almost all of its in-season development efforts on the 2026 project. Alex Albon and new signing Carlos Sainz combined for 137 points, up from 17 a year prior.

That early development focus on this year's regulations has raised expectations around the Grove-based outfit, despite the team missing the Barcelona shakedown, which it put down to trying to push more parts through its production process than it could handle at this stage.

Speaking to reporters, including Motorsport.com, at the launch of the team's new livery for 2026, Vowles says he is under no illusion that bridging the gap to the front runners from its 2025 status as 'best of the rest' will be much more difficult to achieve than moving from the back to the middle of the pack.

"This is a chance for us to really keep moving forward as an organisation," Vowles said. "We're not naive about the challenge ahead of us, and that the jump from fifth to fourth is, in my experience, exponentially more difficult than what we've already achieved. And the only way to achieve that against competitors themselves are striving and moving forward is simply by pushing the absolute boundaries and being brave in the decisions you're making.

"We don't expect to be fighting for the championship, but we do expect 2025 is our established baseline and to keep moving the business forward year on year from then onwards."

Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Formula 1
13

Vowles stressed that because Bahrain still offers teams six more days of testing before the season opener in Australia, he doesn't believe sitting out the Barcelona shakedown will put it on the back foot.

"I would much prefer to have been in Barcelona. That was the goal. That was what we were intending to do. We did not achieve it," he said. "However, what we did in terms of a week's worth of virtual track testing was successful, and what we've been doing with both Carlos and Alex on the driver-in-loop simulator in tandem while everyone else was in Barcelona.

"In addition, we are fortunate that Mercedes has sufficient runners, that there's quite a bit of information coming back on both the gearbox and the power unit that enables us to get ahead when we come to Bahrain. That means that I do not believe with six days of testing we'll be on the back foot. Now a little bit of that's fortune because the power unit is reliable, the gearbox is reliable and the VTT testing flushed out a lot of the demons that are buried in the car.

"What's missing is there's a lot of knowledge for the drivers to inherently perfect what's going on on track. What's missing is a correlation for where our aerodynamics really are and a correlation for where our vehicle dynamics really are. Track data is the only way of establishing that.
 
"So, there is a loss but with six days of testing, but with our driver-in-loop simulator that we invested in – state-of-the-art and up and running in the last year – we are able to mitigate a lot of those."

Photos from Williams launch

Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Williams FW48

Williams launch, in photos
Formula 1
13
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell warns of Max Verstappen F1 title threat despite new Red Bull engine
Next article Lando Norris: Have to accept that others may "do better" with F1 2026 rule switch

Top Comments

More from
Filip Cleeren

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

"Get your sh*t together" - Toto Wolff’s message to F1 rivals over Mercedes engine complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
"Get your sh*t together" - Toto Wolff’s message to F1 rivals over Mercedes engine complaints
More from
Williams

Williams finally hits the track with 2026 F1 car in Silverstone shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams finally hits the track with 2026 F1 car in Silverstone shakedown

Williams: Burning fuel may be key to having enough battery power to finish F1 lap

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams: Burning fuel may be key to having enough battery power to finish F1 lap

Williams F1 livery divides fans with one aspect continuing to receive praise

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams F1 livery divides fans with one aspect continuing to receive praise

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Intercontinental GT Challenge
IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge
Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours