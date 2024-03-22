All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Australian GP

"Punchy" Pirelli tyre choice could promote two-stop F1 race in Australia

George Russell expects a “punchy” tyre compound choice by Pirelli will turn the Formula 1 Australian GP into a two-stop race.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the pit lane

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the pit lane

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Traditionally the event has been seen as a one-stopper, but this year Pirelli opted to go a step softer than previously and bring its C3, C4 and C5 compounds in an attempt to create more interesting strategy choices.

On Friday drivers reported graining, with Nico Hulkenberg noting that the C5 was "no race compound".

Russell believes that one-stop will no longer be the obvious choice. "I think this year with the softer tyres, it's going to be difficult in the race," said the Mercedes driver. 

"I think it was an easy one-stop in previous years, seemingly so far that's not going to be the way. It was tricky, it was definitely tricky out there. For all the cars a lot of graining up and down the pits.

"Usually this is a qualifying race here in Melbourne, but now Pirelli have been pretty punchy, I think things are slightly different.

"Last week [in Jeddah] probably too conservative, and needed to go a step softer. That's what we've done this week."

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alpine's Esteban Ocon agreed that the Melbourne tyre selection will create more strategic variety.

"It was interesting to test these new softer compounds compared to last year," said the Frenchman. "I think it goes in the right direction.

"It should be a more interesting race with that side of things because it's a very low-degradation circuit, so it could make some more interesting strategies in general. Last year we could do the whole race with one tyre [set], so that should be a little bit different this year."

Read Also:

Pirelli's chief engineer Simone Berra confirmed that the company wanted to spice up strategy choice in Melbourne.

"Obviously, we knew already from the beginning that graining would have been the main factor here," said the Italian. "It has been already a factor in the last years, with the C2 being the most resilient compound compared to the softer ones.

"But we wanted to have different, let's say, results in terms of strategies. It was quite clear in the past that C3, C2 was the best strategy, one-stop, clear for everybody and quite boring in terms of tyre decision.

"This year, it seems that it's a little bit different. Tyre management will obviously make a difference compared to past years. And it's something that we have seen today from free practice.

"So basically, the teams didn't run the hard compound, they prefer to keep the hard for the race - just because it's the most resilient in terms of graining propagation. And they want to use them for the race."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ferrari has “best shot” so far at beating Red Bull, says Leclerc
Next article Mercedes' F1 set-up changes "massively backfired" - Wolff

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Latest news

Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

Prime

Discover prime content
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia