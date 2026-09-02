Qatar says it is "safe" and hopes to keep F1, MotoGP races despite Middle East conflict

Losail International Circuit and the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) are continuing preparations for the Qatar Formula 1 and MotoGP grands prix, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has already heavily disrupted the calendars of international championships. The WEC was notably forced to postpone and then cancel the Qatar 1812 KM, which was initially scheduled for February before being rescheduled for October, and ultimately cancelled the event and moved its season finale to Monza.

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The situation therefore remains under close scrutiny for the end of the season in several disciplines. Formula 1 is due to travel to Qatar in late November before concluding its championship in Abu Dhabi, while MotoGP is also scheduled to hold its Qatar round at Losail. The WRC, meanwhile, is due to travel to Saudi Arabia for the final round of its season.

While the regional situation remains fluid and decisions regarding these events will have to be made based on how it develops, Qatar says it intends to continue its preparations as planned for the time being.

Speaking as the return of the WEC Prologue to Losail in 2027 was announced, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Latif Al Mannai, president of the QMMF and Losail International Circuit, confirmed that the F1 and MotoGP grands prix remain on the schedule for now.

"The plan is to have the race," he said. "We are fully operational and we are preparing for MotoGP, and the same applies to our discussions with Formula 1.

"Of course, some things are impossible to predict. It's difficult. We don't know what is going to happen. The situation has been very fluid, although it has remained very calm so far. It will depend on what happens over the next two months or so.

"From our side, we cannot stop the preparations. We have to be ready. We are moving step by step to monitor the situation and assess it. But for now, everything is fine. Everything remains in place."

MotoGP is also due to race under the lights Photo by: KTM Images

The QMMF president also stressed that Qatar currently believes it is able to host international events again under normal conditions.

"We have to separate geopolitics from Qatar's capabilities when it comes to organising sporting events," they added. "Qatar has demonstrated that it is capable of safely hosting major international sporting events and organising them to the highest standards. The events of 2026 do not change our capabilities or our commitment.

"Qatar has been safe for several months now. Our airport is operating at 100%, particularly for transit flights between Asia and Europe. If you come to Qatar, you will see that we have returned to normal life. So, we are really looking forward to welcoming races back very soon."