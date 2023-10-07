Subscribe
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Qatar GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Lusail ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The grid for the Qatar GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.

What time does the Sprint race for the Qatar Grand Prix start?

The race will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Start time: 20:30 local time / 17:30 GMT / 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST / 19:30 SAT / 20:30 EAT / 13:30 ET / 10:30 PT / 04:30 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:30 JST (Sunday) / 23:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

 18:00

19:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

Sprint Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

 22:00

18:30
Sprint

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

 04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Race 

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Qatar GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Doha throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday. 

Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 1'24.454 229.331
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.082 229.109
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.192 228.811
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.387 228.285
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +0.701 227.444
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.793 227.198
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +0.866 227.004
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.928 226.839
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.232 226.034
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +1.508 225.308
13 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1.782 224.592
14 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +2.130 223.690
15 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +30.092 169.084
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.395 223.007
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +2.408 222.974
18 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +2.472 222.810
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.984 221.505
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +41.287 154.030
View full results
