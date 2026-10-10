Qualifying delayed at F1 Singapore GP after rain disrupts sprint race

Qualifying for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix will be delayed after rain disrupted Saturday’s sprint race, the FIA has announced.

A downpour soaked part of the Marina Bay Street Circuit some 15 minutes before the sprint was scheduled to get under way, meaning the race was delayed by half an hour in order to clear some of the standing water from the track.

The sprint started at 5:30pm local time instead of 5pm and was further lengthened by five laps behind the safety car after George Russell crashed, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez collided, and Franco Colapinto and Isack Hadjar encountered technical issues.

As a consequence, the chequered flag was waved as late as 6:16pm, as Max Verstappen won from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Qualifying was scheduled to take place at 9pm local time (2pm UK time), but sporting regulations mandate the session can start no fewer than three hours after the end of the sprint.

The FIA has therefore announced that qualifying will be delayed, with the updated schedule to be released shortly.

More to follow…