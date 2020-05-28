Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP

shares
comments
Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP
May 28, 2020, 6:23 PM

The latest episode in Autosport’s Race of My Life podcast series is four-time world champion Alain Prost’s remarkable victory in the 1990 Mexican Grand Prix

Race: 1990 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Car: Ferrari 641

There were several races that I could choose from, but if I had to pick one it would be the 1990 Mexican Grand Prix and 1986 Australian. Maybe Mexico was stronger for me.

The main thing was that, although the car was OK, I was struggling with the qualifying tyres. I decided to concentrate on the race set-up during qualifying and, in fact, not use any qualifying tyres.

Read Also:

The decision not to qualify on qualifying tyres and concentrate on race set-up is never easy, but I was sure that it was the right decision. So I was obviously surprised and disappointed to start 13th. I was expecting to be maybe fifth, sixth or seventh, but 13th was quite hard. To be honest, when I qualified I said to my race engineer, “Don’t worry”, but nobody believed me at the time.

Alain Prost, Ferrari 641

Alain Prost, Ferrari 641

Photo by: Sutton Images

In this type of team, when you have a car capable of the front row and you’re fighting for the championship, and you then qualify 13th, sometimes people do not understand. Even if they trust what you’re doing it’s not that easy, especially in the Latin teams. But the race was perfect.

In the warm-up in the morning I did everything that I wanted to. I remember being with the race engineer and the guy from the engine department and I said, “I will win the race”. One of them said, “Nobody wins the race from 13th!”

Alain Prost, Ferrari 641/2, leads Nigel Mansell, Ferrari 641/2

Alain Prost, Ferrari 641/2, leads Nigel Mansell, Ferrari 641/2

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

The good thing was that I overtook everybody. Nobody stopped because of reliability problems.

All of the frontrunners had the same tyres, so I think my set-up was better in terms of handling. Mexico City was very bumpy and very tiring physically because of that.

I decided to run with less downforce. This was to try to push much less on the car and not to go too strong on the bumps. This would ask a little bit less of the tyres and I would have good speed on the straight. That was the main reason for my advantage in the race, but this set-up simply didn’t work in qualifying.

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, Ferrari, second place Nigel Mansell, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, Ferrari, second place Nigel Mansell, Ferrari

Photo by: Motorsport Images

During practice optimise what you have, and it worked out. But, of course, I still had to drive. I had to overtake, because on the first lap I think I was 14th or 15th, but I saw very quickly that the car was braking perfectly.

It was really one of my best races, or should I say, my best weekends.

Interview by Peter Mills, first published in Autosport, 9 September 2010

 

 

Related video

Next article
Podcast: The greatest F1 team – team principal

Previous article

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – team principal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Alain Prost

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

3h
2
Formula 1

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

3
Formula 1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

4
Formula 1

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time

Latest videos

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Latest news

Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP
F1

Race of my Life: Prost on the 1990 Mexican GP

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – team principal
F1

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – team principal

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren
F1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits
F1

McLaren Group income tumbles as COVID-19 crisis hits

Race of my Life: Mansell on the 1986 British GP
F1

Race of my Life: Mansell on the 1986 British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.