Race our experts! Motorsport.com's F1 Fantasy league returns

Writers from across Motorsport Network have picked their own teams. We're inviting you to join the league and compete against them in the official fantasy game of Formula 1 for the 2025 season

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
F1 Fantasy 2 (1)
Ahead of the Formula 1 2026 season opener in Melbourne, Motorsport.com is returning to the world of F1 Fantasy with its own featured league.
As the new campaign throws up plenty of unknowns that will be revealed layer by layer in Australia and beyond, our F1 writers have carefully tried to handpick their ideal fantasy team, and you can compete against them by joining the Motorsport.com - Race Our Experts league HERE.
Accessible to both die-hard fans and newcomers, F1 Fantasy is easy to learn but harder to master. Just like F1 teams themselves, a budget cap means you can't just select an all-star team at every round. Instead, you'll have to carefully weigh up the pros and cons of splurging on pre-season favourite George Russell or hedging your bets as you come up with your ideal outfit of five drivers and two constructors.
Adding more elements to the mix, you get to select a "boost" at every race to double the score of a driver of your choosing, as well as selection of "chips" or modifiers that can yield valuable bonus points.
If you have not played F1 Fantasy before, you can find all the info you need on how to play right HERE. The deadline to finalise your team is the start of qualifying.
Filip Cleeren's F1 Fantasy league team - Australian GP

Filip Cleeren's F1 Fantasy league team - Australian GP

Photo by: Motorsport Network

This week, our F1 writer in Melbourne Filip Cleeren reveals his first pick of the new campaign.
"Because it's the first race of a brand-new set of regulations with little reliable data to go by, this is probably one of the most difficult weekends for F1 fantasy players. I am still proverbially buying George Russell and Mercedes stocks, but the identity of the rest of the team has received a makeover over the past 24 hours. My initial line-up doubled down on Haas and Alpine, but after Friday practice I got cold feet as neither team had a particularly trouble-free or impressive day.
"I have gone cold on Alpine - at least for Melbourne - and instead I have hedged my bets by sprinkling in some Audi and Racing Bulls. From the four top teams Isack Hadjar is the most cost-effective pick, and I've liked what I have seen so far from Red Bull's latest second seat occupant. That wide spread means it's unlikely Australia will yield a monster score, but I'm also less likely to start with a total dud. We're playing the long game here with such an elongated season ahead."

Photos from Australian GP - Friday

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lily Zneimer

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Edie Piastri

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Bill Ford, great-grandson of Ford founder Henry Ford

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Mercedes mechanics at work

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Car of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
68

