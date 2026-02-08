Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Racing Bulls boss sees Isack Hadjar similarities in Arvid Lindblad as he praises rookie's approach

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Racing Bulls boss sees Isack Hadjar similarities in Arvid Lindblad as he praises rookie's approach

The undisclosed aftermath of Romain Grosjean’s infamous Suzuka F1 clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
The undisclosed aftermath of Romain Grosjean’s infamous Suzuka F1 clash

The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Lamborghini confident in new Temerario: Will Huracan's weaknesses finally disappear?

DTM
DTM
Lamborghini confident in new Temerario: Will Huracan's weaknesses finally disappear?

Ducati still favourite after MotoGP Sepang test, but Aprilia is in its “slipstream”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Ducati still favourite after MotoGP Sepang test, but Aprilia is in its “slipstream”

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 2 in Sarno

Kart
Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 2 in Sarno

Why Audi has a “very, very long” to-do list after F1 Barcelona shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why Audi has a “very, very long” to-do list after F1 Barcelona shakedown
Formula 1 Williams launch

Racing Bulls boss sees Isack Hadjar similarities in Arvid Lindblad as he praises rookie's approach

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane and chief technical officer Tim Goss praised rookie Arvid Lindblad's calm, professional approach and promising pace after the Barcelona shakedown

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane was impressed with rookie driver Arvid Lindblad during the Barcelona shakedown from 26-30 January, revealing that he saw many similarities between the 18-year-old and Isack Hadjar.

Hadjar drove for Racing Bulls during his rookie season in 2025 before securing a spot alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Lindblad will now line up beside Liam Lawson at Red Bull's sister team after finishing sixth in the Formula 2 standings.

“Very impressed with both. He’s very calm, he’s very cool – nothing seems to faze him," Permane said, via F1.com, of Lindblad after the private testing in Barcelona.

“He’s a little bit like I described Isack last year – he just wants to learn, he just wants to take in as much information as he can. He’s asking lots and lots of questions, he’s asking lots of advice – how should he do this, how should he do that?

“And then of course we’re helping him all the way. The most important thing – the pace – it looks like it’s there. The two guys are very similar, so far so good.”

Racing Bulls chief technical officer Tim Goss added: “He’s really calm, really professional, feedback is really straightforward. For someone so young, it’s really, really impressive. His session in the car has really just been about getting to grips with this breed of car.

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of Kick Sauber arrives in the Paddock

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of Kick Sauber arrives in the Paddock

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

“They’re very, very different, not just the general handling of the car but the way you’ve just got to manage the energy and the energy management, and he’s just been really, really cool, calm, professional.

“As we’re getting to grips with the balance of the car, his feedback has just been really simple, really clear, so [we’re] really, really impressed with him.”

Further testing will take place in Bahrain next week from 11-13 February and again from 18-20 February.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The undisclosed aftermath of Romain Grosjean’s infamous Suzuka F1 clash

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Andrea Stella: F1 2026 reliability fears 'vanished' in Barcelona shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: F1 2026 reliability fears 'vanished' in Barcelona shakedown

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know
More from
Arvid Lindblad

Arvid Lindblad unsure if he's "entirely ready" for F1 - despite praise from Racing Bulls

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Arvid Lindblad unsure if he's "entirely ready" for F1 - despite praise from Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad goes off in brand-new Racing Bulls F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Arvid Lindblad goes off in brand-new Racing Bulls F1 car

The Racing Bulls F1 2026 livery feature fans can't stop talking about

Formula 1
Formula 1
Racing Bulls launch
The Racing Bulls F1 2026 livery feature fans can't stop talking about
More from
Racing Bulls

Adrian Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early tech trends of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early tech trends of F1 2026

Racing Bulls doing "much better than on Monday" at Barcelona F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Racing Bulls doing "much better than on Monday" at Barcelona F1 test

First impression of new Red Bull F1 engine: “Not perfect yet, but fine”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
First impression of new Red Bull F1 engine: “Not perfect yet, but fine”

Latest news

McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Racing Bulls boss sees Isack Hadjar similarities in Arvid Lindblad as he praises rookie's approach

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Racing Bulls boss sees Isack Hadjar similarities in Arvid Lindblad as he praises rookie's approach

The undisclosed aftermath of Romain Grosjean’s infamous Suzuka F1 clash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
The undisclosed aftermath of Romain Grosjean’s infamous Suzuka F1 clash

The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026