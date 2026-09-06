Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda summoned for restart infringement, risks losing F1 point

Yuki Tsunoda is facing the FIA race stewards as they investigate the Japanese driver's restart at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

On the lap 6 restart, which followed a red flag for Charles Leclerc's accident on lap 2, Tsunoda appeared to park out of his grid box as he took up his 14th position on the starting grid.

Race control swiftly reported a potential issue, but the stewards opted to revisit the case after the race, with Tsunoda and his Racing Bulls team summoned to the stewards' office for an "alleged breach of Article B5.9.4 of the FIA F1 Regulations – Start Procedure infringement at 15:41."

Tsunoda enjoyed a strong afternoon at Monza's high-speed venue as he collected his first point of the campaign in his second grand prix outing, finishing tenth as his Racing Bulls team-mate Arvid Lindblad grabbed eighth following a long slipstreaming battle in F1's midfield.

Having lost his regular seat at the end of last season, Tsunoda became Red Bull's reserve driver and returned to his former team Racing Bulls deputising for Liam Lawson, who replaced the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull Racing.

"I was a bit confused starting between 14 and 15," Tsunoda explained. "In my view, I didn't really gain the position before the red flag. I thought I was 15th.

"But at least I parked behind the box, pretty far, so I don't think I gained any advantage for that. So let's see. I hope everything is okay."