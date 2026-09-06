Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda summoned for restart infringement, risks losing F1 point
Tsunoda has been summoned by the FIA race stewards for a start procedure error at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Yuki Tsunoda is facing the FIA race stewards as they investigate the Japanese driver's restart at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
On the lap 6 restart, which followed a red flag for Charles Leclerc's accident on lap 2, Tsunoda appeared to park out of his grid box as he took up his 14th position on the starting grid.
Race control swiftly reported a potential issue, but the stewards opted to revisit the case after the race, with Tsunoda and his Racing Bulls team summoned to the stewards' office for an "alleged breach of Article B5.9.4 of the FIA F1 Regulations – Start Procedure infringement at 15:41."
Tsunoda enjoyed a strong afternoon at Monza's high-speed venue as he collected his first point of the campaign in his second grand prix outing, finishing tenth as his Racing Bulls team-mate Arvid Lindblad grabbed eighth following a long slipstreaming battle in F1's midfield.
Having lost his regular seat at the end of last season, Tsunoda became Red Bull's reserve driver and returned to his former team Racing Bulls deputising for Liam Lawson, who replaced the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull Racing.
"I was a bit confused starting between 14 and 15," Tsunoda explained. "In my view, I didn't really gain the position before the red flag. I thought I was 15th.
"But at least I parked behind the box, pretty far, so I don't think I gained any advantage for that. So let's see. I hope everything is okay."
Share Or Save This Story
"I kept forgetting SM!" – Yuki Tsunoda reveals amusing Monza challenge with F1's 2026 cars
How a grateful Yuki Tsunoda found F1 closure as Dutch GP super-sub
"Call me, please!" – Yuki Tsunoda makes cheeky F1 return pitch after impressive Dutch GP
Isack Hadjar to miss Italian GP as Yuki Tsunoda returns to Racing Bulls
Red Bull hands F1 test to protege as it assesses Racing Bulls driver line-up
How Arvid Lindblad has shown that he's found his feet in F1
Latest news
Franco Colapinto in tears after a “big mistake” cost him a shot at the front in Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli labelled "generational talent" after Italian GP home win
After Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP win, is the F1 world title fight over? Our writers have their say
Nico Rosberg rejects Mercedes favouritism claims after F1 Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying
What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important
Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments