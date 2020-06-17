Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point conducts first 2020 F1 car run since winter testing

shares
comments
Racing Point conducts first 2020 F1 car run since winter testing
By:
Jun 17, 2020, 4:41 PM

Racing Point became the first team to run a 2020 Formula 1 car since the COVID-19 crisis began when Lance Stroll undertook a promotional event day at Silverstone’s National circuit on Wednesday.

It was the first time that any team’s 2020 car has run on a race circuit since pre-season Barcelona testing.

The day was one of two each team is allowed to conduct, albeit only up to 100km of running on special Pirelli demo tyres. It provided an opportunity for the local team to try the new pitlane and garage coronavirus protocols required for the upcoming grand prix race weekends.

Stroll ran early in the day to avoid any weather issues, and the team just managed to beat a major thunderstorm.

The only other scheduled running for a 2020 car is for AlphaTauri, with the Italian outfit planning to run a promotional day at Imola next week.

Sister team Red Bull Racing also has a promo day to deploy, but it has yet to confirm its plans.

Mercedes and Renault have conducted unlimited mileage testing days with their 2018 cars at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring respectively, with Renault’s Esteban Ocon adding 145 laps today to the 115 completed by teammate Daniel Ricciardo yesterday.

Ferrari is planning to do some running with a 2018 car at Fiorano, but the team has not yet set a date.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

