2019 tech verdict: Racing Point shows encouraging signs

Following its takeover by the consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, the renamed Force India team had a lot of catching up to do after such a lengthy period of financial uncertainty, which had certainly stymied its development abilities.

As a result, this was a season of rebuilding, with promising signs towards the closing races of the year as the consistent Sergio Perez scored eight points-scoring finishes in the final nine grands prix. Lance Stroll scored its best result, however: a fourth place in the chaotic German GP.

Planning permission for a new factory in 2021 shows its intent to raise its medium-term technical game.

