Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

shares
comments
Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
By:
Jun 24, 2020, 3:51 PM

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green fears Formula 1 teams risk exclusion if they make a mistake in managing the new homologated components system in 2020 and 2021.

As a cost cutting exercise some parts of the car are frozen to the end of 2021 from the first race in Austria, while others will be fixed from September 30.

A token system allows teams to make some changes after those dates.

Green says it will be critical for teams to keep on top of their homologated parts and ensure that only the approved specifications are used, and thus a dedicated group has been formed at Racing Point to keep track.

Read Also:

"It is quite complicated for sure," Green said of the new system. "And for us as far as managing it and the FIA managing it is incredibly complex, and it does take a significant amount of resource to do it.

"We understand the reasons why, and it has to be done. So from our perspective we need to understand what we need resources wise to manage it.

"It's a technical regulation, not a sporting regulation, so if we are found in breach of the homologated parts rule it's effectively exclusion from the event, so it's a really serious offence.

"With that in mind we've got a dedicated team working on the management of homologated parts from the first race of this season right the way through to the end of 2021.

"It does require a lot of management, it's a brand new topic for everybody, we've never done it before, and we have to implement it really rather quickly. It's a challenge, but it's the same for everybody, and we're happy to do it."

The ban on most mechanical development has freed up engineers who can now focus on keeping track of the frozen parts.

"It's more the mechanical side that is frozen, and because it's frozen we can use those teams that aren't designing new parts to be managing the homologated parts."

Green says that teams must be careful not to break the rules by mistake: "We're really conscious that because it's new, it could be very easy to fall foul of it inadvertently.

"We're trying to make sure that all the protocols are in place so we don't fall foul of it – inadvertently meaning that someone doesn't pick up a homologated part, rubs it with a file and changes it, puts it back on the car, and then you've breached your homologated component rule.

"It can be as draconian as that."

Next article
Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

Previous article

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

trending Today

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest videos

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's first F1 title - 1998 Japanese GP

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Mika Hakkinen's long awaited victory

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's Triumph - 2006 Brazilian GP

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa's dominant season

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Felipe Massa vs Lewis Hamilton - 2008 Brazilian GP

Latest news

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions
Formula 1

Homologated F1 parts system errors could lead to exclusions

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake
Formula 1

Mexico 1990: Mansell reveals all on his greatest F1 overtake

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank
Formula 1

McLaren set to arrange loan with Bahrain national bank

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues
Formula 1

Why Ferrari's talent bottleneck is creating its own issues

Sauber launches new young driver academy
Formula 1

Sauber launches new young driver academy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.