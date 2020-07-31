Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

shares
comments
Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 9:49 AM

Nico Hulkenberg has been confirmed as Sergio Perez's replacement at Racing Point for the British Grand Prix after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result.

Racing Point announced on Thursday that Perez would be missing the British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, forcing him to enter quarantine.

The team quickly set the wheels in motion to draft in recent Renault F1 driver Hulkenberg as Perez's replacement, as revealed by Motorsport.com.

Hulkenberg flew to the UK on Thursday in preparation for his shock F1 return, having made his last start at the end of the 2019 season in Abu Dhabi.

But Hulkenberg was unable to enter the paddock at Silverstone until he had a negative test result for COVID-19, as per the FIA's protocols for the closed event.

Hulkenberg is understood to have undergone a test on Thursday evening before a second test at the Silverstone testing base on the outside of the circuit on Friday morning. The results tend to take several hours to be processed and verified.

Hulkenberg was able to get into the paddock just 10 minutes before the start of opening practice at Silverstone, seen in shorts and Racing Point team gear before joining the team in the garage.

The team officially confirmed Hulkenberg as Perez's replacement shortly afterwards.

"I was on my way to the Nurburgring for another racing project when the call from Otmar [Szafnauer] came," said Hulkenberg.

"That was less than 24 hours ago, so it feels a bit surreal for me right now, but I like a good challenge and this is certainly one.

"It's obviously a difficult situation for Racing Point and Checo. He's a buddy of mine, an old team-mate and I wish him a speedy recovery. I'll step in and try do the best I can for the team."

Team principal Szafnauer added: "Having to find a replacement for Sergio at short notice is no easy task, but in Nico we've got a fantastic supersub who the team knows very well.

"He's certainly being thrown in at the deep end, but he's a fast learner and I'm sure he will get up to speed quickly."

Hulkenberg has not taken part in any officially racing events since then, but was due to appear in the ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring next month in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

The 32-year-old spent the majority of his career racing for the current Racing Point squad under its previous Force India guise.

Hulkenberg first linked up with Force India in 2011 as a test driver before stepping up to a full-time seat in 2012, and also spent three years from 2014 to 2016 racing for the team.

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip

Previous article

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip

Next article

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Teams Racing Point Force India
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
37m

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
7m

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
36m

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
20m

MotoGP set to add Portimao to 2020 calendar

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What's going on with Red Bull's 'tricky' RB16?

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

Latest news

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
7m

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
36m

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
37m

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

37m
2
Formula 1

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?

7m
3
Formula 1

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip

1h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

36m
5
Supercars

Supercars unveils second revised 2020 calendar

Latest videos

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Latest news

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?
Formula 1

Sergio Perez coronavirus: When will he return to Formula 1?

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow British GP practice as it happens

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point
Formula 1

Hulkenberg replaces Perez at Racing Point

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip
Formula 1

Perez insists he followed protocols during Mexico trip

Hamilton to stay in F1 for "at least three years"
Formula 1

Hamilton to stay in F1 for "at least three years"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.