Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Rafael Camara torn between his F2 title bid and more F1 races with Haas

Camara, Haas and Ferrari have a crucial decision to make for his schedule in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Ben Vinel Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 9:53 AM

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Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Rafael Camara is torn between completing his title-contending Formula 2 campaign and seeing out the 2026 season at Haas in Formula 1.

The Ferrari protege is the reigning F3 champion and leads the F2 standings as a rookie with Invicta Racing, courtesy of a starring campaign in which he has taken five pole positions and seven feature race podiums including three victories.

Esteban Ocon’s fallout with Haas has provided Camara with an opportunity to make his F1 debut at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and he will gain more experience this weekend in Las Vegas ahead of his full rookie campaign with the team in 2027.

However, the last two rounds of the F2 season are taking place alongside F1 in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, so Camara, Haas and Ferrari now have a tough call to make – with the youngster indicating “a mix of people” will be involved in the decision-making.

Asked about the situation, the 21-year-old replied: “Well, that's a very good question. Both of them will be very important for me. In F2, I feel like the whole year you're working for that and for sure you want to finish in a high. And also, I wouldn't be in this position or having the opportunities if it didn't happen, what happened this year in F2 with Invicta. So, for sure, it would be very special.

“At the end of the day, I'll be doing what I love to do, and I'll be happy in doing [either] of them. But it will definitely be a difficult decision to do on my side, because one side, you have Formula 1, something you've always been dreaming of being and doing in your life; and the other side, you have the whole championship and you're working the whole year to close that.

“Let's see. I'll try now to focus on this weekend and finish in a good way. And then hopefully we can sort it out, what will happen after that.”

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Interestingly, FIA regulations mean no driver can compete in both F1 and F2 on the same weekend; if Camara does race in the feeder series, Haas can resort to reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, who made an unexpected grand prix debut in Mexico after Ocon was suddenly dismissed.

Though he currently leads the F2 standings, the Invicta racer is just seven points ahead of Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov, who has missed out on a 2027 F1 graduation with Racing Bulls. Alpine academy members Alex Dunne and Gabriele Mini are respectively 18 and 44 points adrift.

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Asked by Motorsport.com how valuable the F2 title would be to his CV and career, Camara commented: “Yeah, I think that would be nice, finishing the F2 season. And for sure, when you [look back on] what you achieved on the junior categories, I think it's something very nice, having the F3 and F2 championship, winning as a rookie. Not only that, but the feeling of winning and doing things will be very nice.

“But I still don't know what will happen and I don't know how I will do it. Like I said, I'm just trying to finish this weekend and then for sure there will be a lot of things to discuss after.”

Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas’ new driver is feeling much more confident ahead of his second grand prix, having gained key experience in tricky wet conditions on his way to a lowly 20th at Interlagos.

“The main takeaways were working with the team and also with how the car behaves,” Camara said of his maiden outing as a race driver. “I think it makes you already starting this weekend much calmer, because in a way you know what to expect.

“It helps starting the weekend with less things in your head, so you can, in a way, focus more into details, more in other things. Probably in Brazil, you're just trying to learn everything at the same time and your brain starts to overheat a bit. For sure it helps.”

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