Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Haas keeps Rafael Camara in F1, ending his 2026 F2 title bid

The Brazilian will race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to build experience for 2027, despite leading Nikola Tsolov by seven points in the Formula 2 standings

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 6:28 PM

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Rafael Camara, Haas

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas rookie Rafael Camara will see out the season with Haas in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, effectively ending his F2 championship challenge.

Camara was confirmed in October as a full-time replacement for Esteban Ocon in 2027, and was fast-tracked into the seat after Ocon's relationship with the US-owned team deteriorated.

After test driver Ryo Hirakawa took over Ocon's car midway through the Mexico Grand Prix weekend, Camara made his F1 debut on home soil in Brazil and was also in the VF-26 at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The final two rounds presented a bigger decision to make, though, because the 21-year-old is leading the F2 championship by seven points over Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov. Drivers are unable to take part in both F1 and F2 on the same weekend.

Haas has now decided to keep the Brazilian in the seat to finish the season, rather than bringing back Hirakawa, to give Camara as much experience as possible ahead of his 2027 rookie campaign.

"We’re excited to be able to finish the season with Rafa driving and build on his first two race starts with the team in Brazil and America," said Haas F1 Team boss Ayao Komatsu.

"I’m delighted that Rafa’s embraced every track session as a learning opportunity and embedded himself further within the team. We now get to finish the season together which is advantageous to us all ahead of a relatively short off-season and as our 2027 preparations get underway."

Rafael Camara, Haas

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Camara finished 20th after a difficult maiden race in Interlagos in the wet, and took 16th in Las Vegas.

While Tsolov now just needs seven points to match Camara, Camara’s absence also boosts third-placed Alex Dunne’s title chances, who trails the Brazilian by 18 points.

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