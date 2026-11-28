Formula 1 Qatar GP
Rafael Camara handed grid drop for impeding Gabriel Bortoleto in Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1's two Brazilian drivers came together at the wrong time during Qatar Grand Prix qualifying
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:26 PM
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Rafael Camara, Haas F1
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Haas rookie Rafael Camara has received a three-place grid drop for impeding fellow Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto in qualifying at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix.
Approaching the Lusail circuit's final corner on his first Q2 run, Audi's Bortoleto suddenly came across Haas driver Camara, who had already finished his lap and was slowly cruising back to the pits.
Bortoleto had to back off, yelling "Hey, what the f*** was Haas doing?" on the radio as he crossed the line. Afterwards the stewards decided the incident was a clear case of impeding. Camara, who is only contesting his third grand prix weekend in Doha, therefore earned a three-place grid penalty which will drop him from 15th to 18th on Sunday's starting grid.
"As Car 5 was approaching turn 16, Car 51 was on the racing line on an in lap," the FIA race stewards noted. "Telemetry for Car 5 showed that this resulted in the driver of Car 5 losing the rear of the car going into turn 16 and also having to apply less acceleration resulting in a slower speed after exiting turn 16. The Stewards determine that this is a clear case of unnecessary impeding and the standard penalty is imposed."
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Bortoleto admitted that while that lap would have been his best of his two Q2 efforts, it still wouldn't have been enough to advance to Q3 as he settled for 13th.
"He impeded me for sure, that's clear," Bortoleto said. "But it wouldn't change my life. It was my first lap in Q2. Honestly speaking, I think I would have been faster with that lap because my last lap I was slower all over the lap. And then I just improved massively in the last corner because I had to back off because of him.
"But it wouldn't put me in Q3. It wouldn't give me a better feeling in the car at all."
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